Malaysia Masters: Sai Praneeth bows out

Praneeth's 11-21 15-21 loss in the Super 500 tournament follows Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's first-round defeat in the men's doubles event on Tuesday (January 7).

On Tuesday (January 7), Rankireddy and and Shetty, went down to world number 19 Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia. The India duo lost 15-21 21-18 15-21 against the lower-ranked local pair in a first round duel that lasted 52 minutes.

Later on Wednesday (January 8), India's Parupalli Kashyap will take on Japanese top seed Kento Momota in men's singles.

Plus all other top India shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma will also be in action.

