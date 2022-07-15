Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu storms into semifinals

The two-time Olympic medallist lost the first game 17-21, but quickly rallied back to win the second 21-11 and restored the parity.

It all bolied down to the decider, where Sindhu, whos was trailing 9-14 at one stage, before the Hyderabadi shuttler used all her experience and staged a tremendous fightback to win the game 21-19 and enter the last-four phase.

Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal enter quarterfinals

A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 12 singles players and eight doubles pairs from India are participating in Singapore Open 2022, the Super Series 500 event, which is being held after a two-year COVID-19 enforced gap.

Earlier, the third-seeded Indian had staved off a spirited challenge from Vietnam's world number 59 Thuy Linh Nguyen 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 to make it to the round-of-eight.

Sindhu's compatriot Saina Nehwal is also competing in the quarterfinals after the London Olympics bronze medallist overcame a setback in the second game to beat fifth seeded He Bing Jiao of China 21-19, 11-21, 21-17 in a match that lasted 58 minutes.

Saina's opponent in quarterfinals is Japan's Aya Ohori.

In men's section, world No.19 HS Prannoy is India's sole entry in the round-of-eight.

Prannoy had notched up his second win in three weeks over world number four and third seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 14-21, 22-20, 21-18 in an hour and nine minute contest.

The 29-year-old, who is looking to break his five-year-old title run is facing Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the quarterfinals.

Doubles challenge

India has more to look for as ithe doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun too are competing in the quarterfinals.

The unheralded Indian duo entered the quarters, with a stunning 18-21, 24-22, 21-18 win over sixth seeded Malaysian pair of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin.

Indian top men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had withdrawn from the BWF Super Series 500 event as the latter is recovering from an injury.