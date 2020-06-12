Adam Gilchrist thanks Kerala nurse Sharon Varghese for helping Australian patients during Covid 19

Sharon Varghese, who is working at a care home at Wollongong, received rich tribute from Gilchrist, a former wicketkeeper batsman, and a three-time World Cup winner with Australia in 1999, 2003 and 2007.

"Congratulations Sharon, on your selfless act. You gave your time to work as an aged-care worker throughout that time (Coronavirus pandemic," Gilchrist said in the video that was released on behalf of the Australian society by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

"Just want to let you know, all of Australia, all of India and more importantly your family will be very proud of your efforts," said Gilchrist while thanking the efforts of nurses from India in combating the menacing effects of the Coronavirus. In fact, he thanked all the foreign students who devoted their time in Australia helping the patients and other in need.

Sharon, who hails from Kottayam district of Kerala and her mother Ancy who is also a nurse in Kuwait, said she was encouraged by Gilchrist's message. Sharon said she wanted to work in a hospital but received the job opportunity in an aged care home. Sharon had studied at the University of Wollongong for Bachelor of Nursing.

The United Nurses Association (UNA) appreciated the work done by Sharon, and said out of 20 lakh registered nurses with them at least 15 lakh are from Kerala.

"At least two lakh of our nurses are abroad. Besides the Middle East, they are also in the US, Australia and other countries. Nurses from Kerala are most sought after because service is in their blood," said UNA general secretary Sujanapal Achuththan.