ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan one loss short of equaling Zimbabwe's record

WC Special | Fixtures | Squads

While the Asians are the bottom of the table enders without a single point, the Proteas became the first major team to crash out following their 49-run defeat to Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday (June 23).

It was indeed a disappointing outing for Faf du Plessis's men as they could only manage to beat only the Afghans in their seven matches, losing five while one match was washed out.

Afghanistan have the dubious record of losing most number of games in this World Cup with six defeats from as many matches. They came close to arresting the slide against India in Southampton but failed to find the nails to lose by just 11 runs.

On Monday, Gulbadin Naib's side will play Bangladesh at the same venue and another defeat will see them equalling the record of Zimbabwe in losing the most number of consecutive games at the World Cup - seven. It was in 1992 that the African side had lost eight games on the trot before beating England in the final game.

Lost six games in a row: A lot of them

A number of teams have lost six on the trot at the showpiece event though. Apart from Afghanistan so far in 2019, Scotland and the UAE lost as many in their respective groups in 2015. In 2011, the Netherlands and Kenya had lost six games each in the group phase. In 2003, debutants Namibia lost all their six games in the World Cup while in 1987, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka had the dubious record.

Lost five in a row: A lot of minnows

In terms of losing five games back to back, the record is held by a number of teams as well. In 2007, Ireland who otherwise had made a sensational debut, had lost five consecutive games despite beating Pakistan and Bangladesh. In 2003, the Netherlands and Canada had lost five consecutive games. Bangladesh had also five games in that edition although their losses were punctuated by one washed out match against the West Indies in between.

In 1999, Kenya and debutants Scotland had lost five matches in a row while in 1996, debutants Netherlands had lost all their five matches. In 1983, debutants Zimbabwe lost five matches in a row after stunning Australia in their opening game.

Lost 4 in a row: Zimbabwe, Lanka, UAE

Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and non-Test-playing the UAE have the record of losing four matches in a row at the WC. While Zimbabwe saw it in 2015, the Lankans lost in four consecutive matches in the 1983 and 1992 editions. The UAE lost four on the trot in 1996.

India's worst is losing three in a row

Among other top teams, South Africa lost three on the trot in 2019 while the West Indies are yet to win after losing three back-to-back in the same edition. Pakistan, India, England and Sri Lanka had lost three consecutive games in the 1999, 1992, 1996 and 1975 editions, respectively. India had also lost three consecutive ones in the 1979 WC.