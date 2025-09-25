Rio Ngumoha Signs First Professional Contract With Liverpool FC At Just 16 Years Old

Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Super 4 Standings on September 25 as Pakistan play Bangladesh - IND, PAK, SL, BAN By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 22:51 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 is the second phase of the tournament, featuring the top two teams from each of the two groups in the group stage. The four teams compete in a round-robin format, where each team plays the other three once.

The teams qualified for the Super 4 in 2025 are India, Pakistan (from Group A), and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh (from Group B). Matches are held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi between September 20 and September 26. The final is scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

Super Four Asia Cup 2025

On September 24, India beat Bangladesh in the match and thus qualified for the Final. On the other hand, the India win ensured Sri Lanka's elimination from the tournament.

With this, the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh is a virtual semifinal, and the winner of this match will take on india in the Final.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Schedule

Sept. 20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - BAN won by 4 wickets

Sept. 21: India vs Pakistan - IND won by 6 wickets

Sept. 23: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - PAK won by 5 wickets

Sept. 24: India vs Bangladesh - IND won by 41 runs

Sept. 25: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Sept. 26: India vs Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Points Table on September 24

Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) India (Q) 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.356 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.226 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.969 Sri Lanka (E) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.590

**Points Table updated after IND vs BAN Match on September 24

*India have qualified for Final, Sri Lanka Eliminated

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Teams Squads

India

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Muqeem

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh

Litton Das (c, wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Uddin