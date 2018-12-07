Australia vs India, Ist Test, Day 2, Live Update: Ashwin's strikes hurt Australia

Adelaide, December 7: Indian bowlers will be eager to strike regularly on Day 2 of the first Australia vs India Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (December 7). India had crawled to 250 for 9 at stumps on Day 1, courtesy a gutsy hundred by Cheteshwar Pujara (123) before getting run out in the last over of the day.

The bowlers will have to copy Pujara's tenacity to keep Australia on the hooks and they can also take a cue from the discipline showed by the home side bowlers. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were on the money throughout on a hot Thursday (December 6), and therein the Indian bowlers have a blueprint. So, here's MyKhel's Live Update of Day 2 proceedings.

Big wicket as Ashwin snares Usman Khawaja for 28. The left-hander's prod resulted in a thin edge which was taken by stumper Pant and the original decision of not out was overturned via DRS Shami is bowling in full throttle as there was a bit of concern when the physio attended to his shoulder. Looks pretty fine That 250 has all of a sudden assumed a bigger proportion and Handscomb is not looking comfortable at all against Ashwin Wicket No 3: Australia are 59/3, success in the first over after lunch. Shaun Marsh went for an expansive drive off Ashwin's wide delivery but an inside edge crashed on to his stumps Session 2 of Day 2 begins with Australia at 57/2 and Indian bowlers used a shorter length in the first session. Will we see a change? Lunch on DAY 2. Australia are 57/2 with Khwaja and Shaun Marsh at crease The Breakthrough as Ashwin gets rid off Harris; a bat-pad chance was taken easily by Vijay at silly mid off. New man is Shaun Marsh Usman Khwaja and Marcus Harris have been steady so far without letting go chances to score. The pitch seemed to have slowed down a bit at Adelaide as batsmen seem to have that extra split second to play their shots Double change for India as Shami and Ashwin are into attack. Amdist all, Bumrah sends down a 153.2 kmph delivery in the eighth over and it has been the quickest of the match so far Ishant's length has been terrific in this spell, forcing the batsmen to play all the time. Wicket No 1: Finch, who went for an expansive drive, was cleaned up by Ishant. Aus are 0/1. Ideal start for India Openers are out in the middle for Australia - Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris. Ishant Sharma will open the bowling for India. INDIA ALL OUT for 250. Shami c Paine b Hazlewood and now it will be over to Indian bowlers. Welcome to MyKhel's Day 2 live updates of the first Test and it's a bit of an overcast day in Adelaide but the intensity of cricket as we yesterday could be high.