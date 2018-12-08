Australia vs India, Ist Test, Day 3: Live Update: Aus all out for 235; India eye better outing

Adelaide, December 8: India have maintained a grip over Australia on Friday (December 7) and they would like to extend that to the Day 3 on Saturday (December 8) closing the Australian innings early and then bat better in the second innings when their turn comes.

So far, the first Test remained a battle of attrition with the Indian bowlers producing a spirited effort to restrict Australia to 191/7 at the Adelaide Oval on Day 2. R Ashwin was India's lead act taking three wickets while Travis Head held the Aussies together with a gritty fifty. India will have to sustain that hold over the Aussies to place themselves in a winning position in this Test. Here's the Day 3 Live Update from MyKhel.

Play has resumed and Starc opening the bowling against Rahul and Vijay Play to resume in about 15 minutes. 61 overs left for the day, of course weather permitting Covers are coming off and the drizzle seemed to have stopped. Umpires are having a chat. We will have to wait Lunch has taken at Adelaide. It's drizzling and the covers are back on ground. India are ahead by 15 runs. Australia all out for 235. Shami dismisses Hazlewood off the first ball for a duck. India lead by 15 runs Wicket No 9: Travis Head departs for 72 as his prod away from body results in a catch to Pant behind the wicket. 235/9 Australia are 220/8 and 30 runs adrift now and it's been a slight drizzle again Adelaide but not in the threatening proportions as yet Play resumes at Adelaide. Play to resume in about 15 minutes Stopped raining and covers are coming off. Cross your fingers. Not much rain but the covers are still on and the entire square covers are back in place. Doesn't look good. OH! The rain has returned to halt the play at Adelaide. We will have to wait. Australia trail by 46 runs at this stage. Wicket NO 8: Starc c Pant b Bumrah 15 and Australia are 204/8 200 up for Australia. Players are walking out and the proceedings are about to resume at Adelaide. Play to begin in about 30 minutes from now, so decide the umpires after an inspection of the outfield Rishabh Pant spoke to Fox Sports: "Loving Australia right now. Love bounce that's on offer on pitches here, good for stroke making. My father was a wicketkeeper, so I also chose to be a keeper. I got goosebumps when I was told I was debuting. I'm still learning from MS Dhoni, he helps me in any kind of situation. Gilchrist was my idol, I used to watch him. I love him as a person, haven't spoken to him much but am sure he'll be there to help me. I keep my concentrations up by chirping behind, else in Tests you can become lazy at times." Hello all, it was raining in Adelaide and a wet outfield has delayed the start of play on Day 3. We will update you soon as we get an information on resumption.