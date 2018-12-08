Cricket

Australia vs India, Ist Test, Day 3: Live Update: Aus all out for 235; India eye better outing

India will be eager to stay ahead of Australia on Day 3 of the Adelaide Test
Adelaide, December 8: India have maintained a grip over Australia on Friday (December 7) and they would like to extend that to the Day 3 on Saturday (December 8) closing the Australian innings early and then bat better in the second innings when their turn comes.

So far, the first Test remained a battle of attrition with the Indian bowlers producing a spirited effort to restrict Australia to 191/7 at the Adelaide Oval on Day 2. R Ashwin was India's lead act taking three wickets while Travis Head held the Aussies together with a gritty fifty. India will have to sustain that hold over the Aussies to place themselves in a winning position in this Test. Here's the Day 3 Live Update from MyKhel.

09:14 am

Play has resumed and Starc opening the bowling against Rahul and Vijay

09:03 am

Play to resume in about 15 minutes. 61 overs left for the day, of course weather permitting

08:58 am

Covers are coming off and the drizzle seemed to have stopped. Umpires are having a chat. We will have to wait

08:13 am

Lunch has taken at Adelaide. It's drizzling and the covers are back on ground. India are ahead by 15 runs.

08:03 am

Australia all out for 235. Shami dismisses Hazlewood off the first ball for a duck. India lead by 15 runs

08:02 am

Wicket No 9: Travis Head departs for 72 as his prod away from body results in a catch to Pant behind the wicket. 235/9

07:50 am

Australia are 220/8 and 30 runs adrift now and it's been a slight drizzle again Adelaide but not in the threatening proportions as yet

07:30 am

Play resumes at Adelaide.

07:14 am

Play to resume in about 15 minutes

07:12 am

Stopped raining and covers are coming off. Cross your fingers.

06:56 am

Not much rain but the covers are still on and the entire square covers are back in place. Doesn't look good.

06:37 am

OH! The rain has returned to halt the play at Adelaide. We will have to wait. Australia trail by 46 runs at this stage.

06:35 am

Wicket NO 8: Starc c Pant b Bumrah 15 and Australia are 204/8

06:29 am

200 up for Australia.

06:14 am

Players are walking out and the proceedings are about to resume at Adelaide.

05:53 am

Play to begin in about 30 minutes from now, so decide the umpires after an inspection of the outfield

05:43 am

Rishabh Pant spoke to Fox Sports: "Loving Australia right now. Love bounce that's on offer on pitches here, good for stroke making. My father was a wicketkeeper, so I also chose to be a keeper. I got goosebumps when I was told I was debuting. I'm still learning from MS Dhoni, he helps me in any kind of situation. Gilchrist was my idol, I used to watch him. I love him as a person, haven't spoken to him much but am sure he'll be there to help me. I keep my concentrations up by chirping behind, else in Tests you can become lazy at times."

05:37 am

Hello all, it was raining in Adelaide and a wet outfield has delayed the start of play on Day 3. We will update you soon as we get an information on resumption.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 5:30 [IST]
