Australia vs India, Ist Test, Day 4: Live Update: India look to extend advantage

Adelaide, December 9: India will be eager to extend their domination over Australia during the fourth day's play of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval here on Sunday (December 9).

This Australia vs India Test has been an intense one so far and the visitors had inched ahead on Saturday (December 8) showing grit and gumption first through ball and then with the bat. India closed Day 3 at 151 for three for an overall lead of 166 and they would like to bat the Aussies out of this game. Can they do it? Here's MyKhel Live Update of Day 4.

LUNCH: Day 4: India are 260/5 and lead by 275. They have scored 109 runs in the first session, which is massive, for the lose of two wickets. Wicket No 5 and Rohit Sharma departs for 1. He came down the track and defended Lyon but resulted in a bat pad catch to Peter Handscomb who shows great anticipation at silly point 50 up for Rahane with a classy pull off Hazlewood. Lovely innings full of timing and confidence. This will help Rahane a long way. Wicket No 4: Pujara's forward defence of Lyon has resulted in a bat pad catch to Aaron Finch at short leg and India now are 236/4 and lead now tips over 250 mark India's lead is 249 now and that means they have added 83 runs so far in the morning session without losing a wicket. Superb batting. Australian bowlers have failed to exert any pressure in this session so far -- neither contain runs or take wickets. Lead has gone past 220. 200 up for India as Pujara trickled down Cummins for a single to leg side. Lead now 215 India's lead has swelled over 200 and they have not lost anymore wickets this morning. Starc and Hazlewood looked surprisingly flat this morning. Or is it just a slow pitch? Pujara completes 50. Gritty and focused innings. And a 100 in the first innings to boot with, seems a match-winning effort at this stage. We have a 30 minutes early start today to make up for the overs lost yesterday and Pujara and Rahane are at crease for India.