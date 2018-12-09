Australia vs India, Ist Test, Day 4: Live Update: India set Australia 323 target

Adelaide, December 9: India will be eager to extend their domination over Australia during the fourth day's play of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval here on Sunday (December 9).

This Australia vs India Test has been an intense one so far and the visitors had inched ahead on Saturday (December 8) showing grit and gumption first through ball and then with the bat. India closed Day 3 at 151 for three for an overall lead of 166 and they would like to bat the Aussies out of this game. Can they do it? Here's MyKhel Live Update of Day 4.

Wicket No 2: Harris went for cut but there was not enough width for him to play that shot. Pant completes a simple catch behind the wicket. Aus 44/2 Khawaja looks bit unsteady out there unlike in the first innings when he looked solid DROPPED! Pujara grasses a chance at slips off Shami -- Harris was on 17 ! Play resumes after tea. Usman Khwaja joins Marcus Harris in the middle First wicket for India and off the last ball before tea. Finch was done in by Ashwin's turn and dip. Pant held the catch and the Aussies decide against review. 28/1 Ashwin into attack. There is some turn in the pitch for him to exploit as showed by Lyon The way Indian bowlers building up pressure with dot balls has been impressive 10 runs in nearly 7 overs and no boundary so far India had made 315 while chasing 360-odd at Adelaide in 2015. Finch was plumb in front but as it saw in the DRS Ishant had overstepped. Reprieve for Australian India all out for 307 lead by 322 and Australia need 323 to win. 2 wickets in 2 balls for Lyon -- Rahane and Shami, who holed out to Harris in the outfield Ashwin holes out in deep for 6. India 303/7 Lead has swelled over 300. Wicket No 6: Pant's cameo comes to an end. Lyon gets his wicket after that big over. India are 282/6 and lead by 297 runs Pant is Bang Bang mode -- 4,4,4,6 off Lyon Play resumes after lunch at Adelaide and Pant makes his presence felt with a 4 off Lyon LUNCH: Day 4: India are 260/5 and lead by 275. They have scored 109 runs in the first session, which is massive, for the lose of two wickets. Wicket No 5 and Rohit Sharma departs for 1. He came down the track and defended Lyon but resulted in a bat pad catch to Peter Handscomb who shows great anticipation at silly point 50 up for Rahane with a classy pull off Hazlewood. Lovely innings full of timing and confidence. This will help Rahane a long way. Wicket No 4: Pujara's forward defence of Lyon has resulted in a bat pad catch to Aaron Finch at short leg and India now are 236/4 and lead now tips over 250 mark India's lead is 249 now and that means they have added 83 runs so far in the morning session without losing a wicket. Superb batting. Australian bowlers have failed to exert any pressure in this session so far -- neither contain runs or take wickets. Lead has gone past 220. 200 up for India as Pujara trickled down Cummins for a single to leg side. Lead now 215 India's lead has swelled over 200 and they have not lost anymore wickets this morning. Starc and Hazlewood looked surprisingly flat this morning. Or is it just a slow pitch? Pujara completes 50. Gritty and focused innings. And a 100 in the first innings to boot with, seems a match-winning effort at this stage. We have a 30 minutes early start today to make up for the overs lost yesterday and Pujara and Rahane are at crease for India.