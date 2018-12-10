Australia vs India, Ist Test, Day 5, Live Update: India eager to seal victory

Adelaide, December 10: India maintained their discipline with the ball to place themselves near a historic win after Day 4 of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval and on the final day of the first Test they will want that domination to be translated into a victory by taking the remaining six Australian wickets.

This Australia vs India Test is placed heavily in favour of the visitors after the hosts were reduced to 104/4 chasing 323 at close of Day 4. India were all out for 307 in their second innings as Nathan Lyon took six wickets, and here's the MyKhelL Live Update of Day 5.

Paine went for a pull off Bumrah and Pant takes an easy catch -- his 10th for the match and equals Wriddhiman Saha's Indian record Play resumes at Adelaide. Aus are 186/6 with 137 runs away from a win and India 4 wickets. LUNCH: Australia are 186/6 and they need 137 more to win and India need 4 more wickets. India will believe they can bring curtains on Aus innings in the second session. Second new ball taken. 10 minutes for lunch and Ishant into attack. It's been 13 years, 1 month and 9 days since Tim Paine scored his first -- and to date, only -- first-class century. -- SB Tang on Twitter. Starc has been saved by DRS from a bat pad decision off Ashwin Wicket NO 6: Shaun Marsh snicked - a thinnest of edges - Bumrah to Pant behind the wicket. Marsh and Paine had a chat but decided against review. Aus are 157/6 150 for Australia and they are still so far, far away Shaun Marsh has reached 50 and Australia are 143/5 and quite a lot of work for them still pending This Indian attack has been relentless. They gave Australia no freebies, cramped for scoring opportunities and the pressure has been translated into wickets. India started the day on a good note dismissing Travis Head - a slash off Ishant getting caught at gully by Rahane