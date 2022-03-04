Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away after heart attack: Report

By
Shane Warne
Shane Warne

Melbourne, March 4: Australia spin legend Shane Warne, 52, has passed away on Friday (March 4) due to suspected heart attack, as per a report in Fox Sports.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne's management released a statement.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course,” it said.

Shane Warne Magic Ball: Watch Shane Warne's Ball of the Century in 1993 against England in AshesShane Warne Magic Ball: Watch Shane Warne's Ball of the Century in 1993 against England in Ashes

Warne, regarded as one of the greatest spinners to play the sport, played 145 Tests for Australia and picked up 708 wickets. He also won the 1999 ODI World Cup and has a total of 1001 international wickets.

More to follow

Comments

MORE SHANE WARNE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 19:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 4, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments