BCCI issues show-cause notice to Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

By
New Delhi, January 9: India's Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul have been issued show-cause notices by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their comments on women on Koffee with Karan, a television show anchored by Bollywood film director/producer Karan Johar.

Pandya, the 25-year-old all-rounder, and Rahul, the opening batsman, appeared on the celebrity chat show together. Pandya, whose remarks on the programme were criticised as sexist, apologised for them, saying he got "carried away by the nature" of the show. Rahul, on the other hand, has not yet responded to the criticism.

"We have sent show-cause notices to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their comments. They have been given 24 hours to give an explanation," Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai told PTI.

On Twitter, Pandya posted an apology after his remarks invited widespread anger. "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

It is learnt that Pandya was ticked off by the BCCI top brass. According to a source, his comments were deemed "crass and cringeworthy" and might prompt a decision to be made on whether Indian cricketers appear on "such non-cricket shows" after this.

"It will be considered whether players should even be allowed to appear on such shows which have got nothing to do with cricket," said a BCCI source.

Pandya is currently with the Indian team in Australia where it recorded a historic maiden Test series win. Pandya had joined the team before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after recovering from a back injury which he had suffered during the Asia Cup in UAE last year. He will be seen in action in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia which starts on January 12 in Sydney.

    Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
