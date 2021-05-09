Cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary set to take oath as Minister of State

With the ministers set to take oath at the Raj Bhawan Throne Room in Kolkata on Monday, Nabbana released a list of 34 cabinet ministers.

Cricketer-turned-politician Tiwary was named as one of the nine ministers of the states, which also included Srikant Mahato, Azzaruzaman and Birbaha Hansda.

TMC’s Tiwary, defeated BJP’s Rathin Chakraborty in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The former international cricketer, who joined politics just ahead of the Bengal elections, was contesting from the Shibpur Assembly constituency in Howrah.

The 35-year-old began his career in politics on a thumping note, and after his win, Tiwary had told the Telegraph, “At this point I am not thinking of taking up sports administration. But I will always work for the betterment of sportspersons and sports in general.”

Following his win, the former India international, took to social media and said that winning the elections was just a small win and the real win would be when the state would defeat the dreaded coronavirus.

“This victory belongs to every citizen of Shibpur, this victory belongs to all who supported me & also who didn’t. Congratulations to all of you! But it’s not the right time to celebrate. We will wait till out Bengal wins the battle over Covid-19. Stay safe, Joy Bangla,” tweeted Tiwary. Tiwary will take oath on Monday.