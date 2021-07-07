Cricket
Dream11’s tweet goes viral on social media

By Ranjit

Bengaluru, July 7: Dream11, India's largest fantasy sports platform, asked fans a simple question - What makes cricket interesting?

For which the answer was Dream11.

And this mere Twitter thread has become a viral trend with #MakeItInteresting hashtag that is seeing quirky and witty responses from several brands and popular Twitter handles.

Brands like Amazon India, Parle-G, Morris Garages India, FanCode, Treebo Hotels, HDFC Life, DreamSetGo, PhonePe, MX Player have taken the viral trend several notches high by coming up with their interpretation of the theme, that is best suited for their audience to engage in fun banter.

Dream11 had become popular after grabbing the sponsorship rights of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition held in the UAE.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 15:30 [IST]
