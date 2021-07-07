Dream11’s tweet goes viral on social media

For which the answer was Dream11.

And this mere Twitter thread has become a viral trend with #MakeItInteresting hashtag that is seeing quirky and witty responses from several brands and popular Twitter handles.

Q. What makes 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 interesting?

A. Dream11#MakeItInteresting — Dream11 (@Dream11) July 6, 2021

Brands like Amazon India, Parle-G, Morris Garages India, FanCode, Treebo Hotels, HDFC Life, DreamSetGo, PhonePe, MX Player have taken the viral trend several notches high by coming up with their interpretation of the theme, that is best suited for their audience to engage in fun banter.

Dream11 had become popular after grabbing the sponsorship rights of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition held in the UAE.