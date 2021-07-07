Dream11’s tweet goes viral on social media

Bengaluru, July 7: Dream11, India's largest fantasy sports platform, asked fans a simple question - What makes cricket interesting?
For which the answer was Dream11.
And this mere Twitter thread has become a viral trend with #MakeItInteresting hashtag that is seeing quirky and witty responses from several brands and popular Twitter handles.
Q. What makes 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 interesting?— Dream11 (@Dream11) July 6, 2021
A. Dream11#MakeItInteresting
Brands like Amazon India, Parle-G, Morris Garages India, FanCode, Treebo Hotels, HDFC Life, DreamSetGo, PhonePe, MX Player have taken the viral trend several notches high by coming up with their interpretation of the theme, that is best suited for their audience to engage in fun banter.
Dream11 had become popular after grabbing the sponsorship rights of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition held in the UAE.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.