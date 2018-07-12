England Vs India, 1st ODI: Live Updates: Hosts eye respectable total despite Kuldeep's four-for

Trent Bridge, July 12: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the first ODI here on Thursday (July 12).
As Team India's premium pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are unavailable for the match, this could be a reason for Kohli opting to chase. England captain Eoin Morgan said he too would have chased first against India.
Suresh Raina is making his ODI comeback after 3 years while Kuldeep Yadav, who missed out in the third T20I, is making his comeback.
Here are the live updates from the match:
42 overs have gone and England have reached 209 for 5. The hosts would hope Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali cement a massive partnership and take them to a respectable total.
Even when Kuldeep bowls a bad one, he gets a wicket. Super take by Dhoni.— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) July 12, 2018
Wicket! MS Dhoni takes a sharp catch behind the stumps to end Jos Buttler's stay and the man in form departs for 53. Kuldeep Yadav gets another wicket and ends the 93-run partnership between him and Stokes. England: 198/5 after 39 overs.
4 runs conceded by Hardik Pandya from his 7th over and England have easily piled up 195/4 in 38 overs. Pandya has so far conceded 47 runs and most expensive Indian bowler.
Fifty! In-form Jos Buttler has reached his 16th half-century and it came off 45 deliveries. He along with Ben Stokes has revived the hosts innings and England are still looking to go past 300-run mark in this match.
After 32 overs, England reach 166/4. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have settled down now and team must be hoping for a big knock from them. Wickets have dried up for India.
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have revived hosts' innings after wrist-spinners wreaked havoc in between 11th and 20th overs. England have now reached 134/4 after 25 overs.
3 wkts in 11 Balls for @imkuldeep18 !!!! This chap is already causing chaos .. India must pick him for the Tests !!!! #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 12, 2018
Root clueless against Kuldeep, India get their second wicket, balance restored to the game. If he continues to baffle England's top guns like this, I reckon Kuldeep will feature in the Test squad to be announced— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 12, 2018
Third Wicket for Kuldeep in 11 balls, he's having quite an outing! After getting Root plumb, the chinaman has now trapped well set Jonny Bairstow for 38 with the wrong'un. India used the DRS to perfection and England are 82/3 after 13 overs.
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav strikes on the first ball of his second over. Joe Root is trapped in front and he has to depart for 3. England: 81/2 in 12.1 overs.
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav has broken the partnership on just the second delivery of his first spell. Jason Roy (38) tried to sweep him for another boundary but found Umesh Yadav and India get the first breakthrough. England: 73/1.
After 10 overs, England reach 69/0. What start this has been for the hosts? India have used 4 bowlers so far in the innings but had no success.
Dropped! Umesh Yadav drops Jason Roy for 4 off his own delivery and gives a reprieve to the English opener. Both the batsmen have spent their time on the crease and have settled down.
Feat for skipper Kohli! Virat Kohli is leading India for the 50th time in a One-Day International. His 38 wins are the joint-most for any captain going in to his 50th ODI, with Clive Lloyd and Ricky Ponting.
Virat Kohli is leading India for the 50th time in a One-Day International. His 38 wins are the joint-most for any captain going in to his 50th ODI, with Clive Lloyd and Ricky Ponting.#ENGvIND #INDvENG— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 12, 2018
Siddharth Kaul bowls with the second new ball from the other end. End of the second over and 5 runs came from it.
Match Starts! Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow open innings for England and Umesh Yadav starts with the new ball for India. England score 6/0 after 1st over.
Match Facts!! ▶ Jos Buttler enjoys a batting average of 65.1 in 2018, the best of any player to have batted at least 10 innings this year; he’s posted scores above 90 in two of his last three innings at Trent Bridge (11, 90*, 93), averaging 94.3 there overall for England. ▶ Eoin Morgan has posted a century and two half-centuries in his last four ODI innings at Trent Bridge (67, 57*, 43, 113), but was dismissed for just 10 runs in his only previous game against India at Nottingham (2014). ▶ Virat Kohli has scored 558 runs in six ODI innings in 2018 at an average of 186, those runs coming from 561 balls, giving him a strike rate just below 100 (99.5). ▶ India have won 11 of their last 12 ODIs outside their home nation, including their last two on the bounce; their only defeat in that time came against South Africa in Johannesburg in February 2018. ▶ England have won 12 of their 16 ODIs thus far in 2018, four more victories than any other team has managed in that time (Afghanistan 8). ▶ England are undefeated in their last four ODIs at Trent Bridge (W3, T1); their last defeat at the venue came in August 2014 against India. ▶ India have won just two of their previous five ODIs at Trent Bridge (L3); however, both of their victories at the venue came against England (1990 and 2014) against whom they’ve lost to just once at Nottingham (2004). ▶ The last ODI that India played in England was their 180-run defeat to Pakistan in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at The Oval. ▶ England picked up a 41-run victory when they last hosted India in an ODI at home and will now be searching for consecutive wins against them on their own patch for the first time since winning three on the bounce from 2007 to 2011. ▶ England have won four of their last six ODIs against India, this having picked up just two victories in the preceding 14 clashes between the sides (L12).
"We are gonna bowl first now. It looks like a hard pitch and we have chased well so far. Our strengths are different. The two wrist spinners bowling 20 overs in the middle overs are our strengths. I don't think any team are focussing on the rankings right now. In India, England gave us a tough time," said Kohli after winning the toss.
"We would have liked to chase. The wicket though still looks good. Unfortunate, Alex has done his side. Joe Root goes up to 3. Stokes at 5. Ben coming in has given us an extra option with the ball. Joe is hungry for runs. The standards that Joe has set for himself are very high," said Morgan.
Dawid Malan has been drafted into England's one-day squad at Trent Bridge after Alex Hales suffered a side injury in the nets.
Hales winced in pain as he played an attacking shot during a training session, the 29-year-old releasing his bat and immediately grabbing at his left side.
He continued the session before gingerly leaving the field in Nottingham.
Thursday's match is the first of three ODIs between England and India, with Joe Root expected to take Hales' place after missing the final T20 in Bristol at the weekend, while Malan will act as cover for Hales in the squad.
Playing XIs:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.
