England Vs India, 1st ODI: Live Updates: Hosts eye respectable total despite Kuldeep's four-for

Trent Bridge, July 12: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the first ODI here on Thursday (July 12).

As Team India's premium pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are unavailable for the match, this could be a reason for Kohli opting to chase. England captain Eoin Morgan said he too would have chased first against India.

1

42371

Suresh Raina is making his ODI comeback after 3 years while Kuldeep Yadav, who missed out in the third T20I, is making his comeback.

Here are the live updates from the match:

"We are gonna bowl first now. It looks like a hard pitch and we have chased well so far. Our strengths are different. The two wrist spinners bowling 20 overs in the middle overs are our strengths. I don't think any team are focussing on the rankings right now. In India, England gave us a tough time," said Kohli after winning the toss.

"We would have liked to chase. The wicket though still looks good. Unfortunate, Alex has done his side. Joe Root goes up to 3. Stokes at 5. Ben coming in has given us an extra option with the ball. Joe is hungry for runs. The standards that Joe has set for himself are very high," said Morgan.

Dawid Malan has been drafted into England's one-day squad at Trent Bridge after Alex Hales suffered a side injury in the nets.

Hales winced in pain as he played an attacking shot during a training session, the 29-year-old releasing his bat and immediately grabbing at his left side.

He continued the session before gingerly leaving the field in Nottingham.

Thursday's match is the first of three ODIs between England and India, with Joe Root expected to take Hales' place after missing the final T20 in Bristol at the weekend, while Malan will act as cover for Hales in the squad.

Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.