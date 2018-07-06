England Vs India, 2nd T20I: Live Updates: Chahal cleans up Root with googly; England three down

Cardiff, July 6: England skipper Eoin Morgan's decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved to be spot on as his bowlers restricted a star-studded Indian batting line-up to 148/5 in the stipulated 20 overs in the second T20I here on Friday (July 6).

India skipper Virat Kohli (47) and a late flourish from veteran MS Dhoni (32* off 24) ensured the visitors post a fighting total on the board for their bowlers to defend on a pitch where the average first innings total is 144.

Dhoni showed his experience and class as India managed to produce 22 runs from the final over bowled by debutant Jake Ball. Suresh Raina (27) was the third highest scorer for India on the day when their top-order collapsed terribly.

India are playing with an unchanged side while England have made one change to their side by bringing in pacer Jake Ball in place of all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Here are the Live Updates from the game:

Bowled! Yuzvendra Chahal cleans up Joe Root for 9. The right-handed batsman was trying to sweep the leg-spinner and failed to read the googly and the ball crashed into the stumps. England: 44/3 after 7 overs. Wicket! Jos Buttler (14) is caught by Virat Kohli after the latter dropped him two balls back. Luckily, the dropped chance had only cost India four runs. Umesh Yadav got the second wicket of the match. England 33/2 after 5 overs. Wicket! Jason Roy is clean bowled by Umesh Yadav for 15. On a length and nipping back through the gate, smashing into middle stump. India are delighted to see the back of him. But the pacer even leaked 9 runs from that over as hosts reached 25/1 after 3 overs. Solid first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar! The right-arm pacer conceded just 2 runs from it. England 16/0 after 2 overs. Jason Roy and Jos Buttler opened the innings for England as they come out to chase 149. Roy gave England a solid start after getting 14 from the first over bowled by Umesh Yadav. Innings Break! End of the innings! India post 148/5 after 20 overs. 22 runs came from the final over bowled by Jake Ball. MS Dhoni (32 off 24) and Virat Kohli (47 off 38) have given Indians a fighting total. But overall it was a brilliant bowling effort from the English. They would now have to chase 149 runs to win this game. Superb over from Willey as he conceded just 4 runs from that over no. 18 and bagged the prized wicket of Virat Kohli. India 115/5 after 18 overs. Big Wicket! India skipper Virat Kohli departs for 47 as he finds Joe Root near fine leg boundary. India lose their 5th wicket and it's 111/5 after 17.1 overs. David Willey gets the big scalp. Hundred up for India in the 16th over! Rare are the days when this Indian side struggles to score runs and kudos to the English bowlers who are not letting the Indians explode. India reach 93/4 after 15 overs and England bowlers have kept things tight for the visitors. Stumped! Suresh Raina (27) is stumped by Jos Buttler as he fails to read the googly from Adil Rashid and misses it completely and pays the price. He was looking to go after the bowler but was deceived. India: 79/4 after 12.2 overs Raina-Kohli are rebuilding visitors' innings after top-order collapse. 50-plus partnership between these two for the fourth wicket as India reach 79/3 after 12 overs. India are 52/3 after 10 overs. The boundaries have dries up for India only four of them have been hit so far. Just 5 runs conceded by Chris Jordan and India reach 41/3 after 8 overs. Not the ideal start for the visitors at Cardiff. It's not going to be a high scoring game. The batsmen will have to do more running today as the pitch is on the slower side. India: 48/3 after 9 overs. Not the kind of start India have hoped for as their top three and in-form batsmen Rohit Sharma (5), Shikhar Dhawan (10) and KL Rahul (6) threw their wickets away. India have scored 36/3 after 7 overs. Wicket! India are really struggling now as two wickets perish in a gap of 3 balls. Their centurion from the last game KL Rahul (6) without making much of an impact as he backs away and misses a straight delivery. Plunkett hits top of off which is exactly where the coaches tell you to aim for. Run Out! What a bizzare dismissal. Dhawan is never in control of his bat and he is practically throwing the bat into the crease. As the bails get dislodged by Morgan neither his feet or bat are behind the line. England get their second. India: 22/2 Wicket! India lose first wicket. Tight first over from David Willey as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open innings for India. Just 1 run came from the first over. Playing XIs: So, Morgan has invited Kohli to bat first in a must-win game for them. India are unchanged, England have made one change. Teams: India are unbeaten in their last seven T20Is, starting from March 8, 2018. England have a 100 percent win record in T20Is in Cardiff. Milestone for MS Dhoni! Milestone for Rohit!

"We are going to bowl. Yeah we do (fancy chasing). The wicket looks good. The weather has been good in the past few weeks and the surface reflects that. We have one change: Jake Ball comes in to make his debut. The combination of both, obviously India are strong against spin and the side boundaries are short. So we have gone for seam versus spin. I hope so, only time will tell (playing spin using Merlyn - the bowling machine). It is a good situation to be in, the pressure to get results," said Morgan after winning the toss.

"We would have bowled first as well. It looks like a great track. Nothing will change over 40 overs and that is the positive I take. We won't mind in defending a target. When you have a young side, they are fearless, no baggage and enjoying the country. We have been clinical. That will challenge their character as well, how well they hit their areas. The side boundaries will help them and give them more room to play around with, something we will look to exploit. It does not matter and I don't know these things, when they happen and how they happen. We are only focused on things that happen on the field (On Willey being unhappy about Indian bowlers stopping while delivering the ball)," said Kohli.

For England, especially, it will be a do or die situation for a loss in this game would result in series defeat. India, on the other hand, must be eager to repeat another clinical show on a ground where England are yet to lose a T20I. A win in the second T20I would give the Men In Blue an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The moto for India should be to win the series though and they will be ready for the counter punch from England who will come hard at them to level the series. But Eoin Morgan and his boys' record at Sophia Gardens would give them enough confidence to do better. Also, their batsman would be keen to make amends against Indian spinners and not let their guard exposed.

In the aftermath of their loss on Tuesday, the English camp has deployed the services of spin-bowling machine 'Merlyn' at Cardiff. A scarcity of unorthodox wrist spinners to practice against is one of the key reasons for this move, as the spin-bowling machine is capable of replicating every style of delivery. An English team last used it ahead of the 2005 Ashes, when they were practising to cope with Shane Warne.