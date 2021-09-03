England vs India: Pitch invader 'Jarvo 69' stops play for third time in series, leaves Twitterati angry

The pitch-invader with the 'Jarvo 69' printed on his jersey halted the game against the run of play during England's innings on Day two of the fourth Test.

It was during the 34th over of the English innings when Jarvo sneaked into the field and ran towards the pitch with the ball in hand. He rammed into England batsman Bairstow, who was standing at the non-striker's end. The entire incident halted the play momentarily before the security personnel nabbed him and escorted the prankster out of the pitch.

With this becoming a norm almost everywhere, experts weren't amused and called strict actions to be taken against the security personnel stationed near the boundary ropes.

Ffs. Jarvo 69 is back and it’s all quite boring now pic.twitter.com/AKAJ9C9PaO — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 3, 2021

Wonder whether #Jarvo running on to every ground is some PR/marketing gimmick? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 3, 2021

AND HERE COMES JARVO TO TURN THE TIDE! pic.twitter.com/YxUNcYqoRZ — Archie Breakspear (@Archiee_B_) September 3, 2021

Jarvo is back on the field of play. And this time he’s physically bumped into Olie Pope. I hope nobody is seeing humour in it anymore. Appalling that he’s allowed to attend every game in this series. #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2021

How does this Jarvo keep getting let into grounds????? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) September 3, 2021

If Jarvo had entered at an Indian ground there would have been mayhem and more outrage. Unfortunately he has been made out to be a hero #cricket — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) September 3, 2021

I think a few people need to be sacked at grounds in England. This is a very serious security lapse and it just continues. Not even a prank anymore. #Jarvo #Idiot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2021

Earlier on day three of the third Test, the man named Daniel Jarvis - who claims himself to be a 'comedian/ filmmaker/ prank-star' in his Twitter bio - entered the playing arena, in batting gear.

He made an intrusion after India opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the final session of play. He was spotted wearing a surgical mask under his helmet before security personnel came and escorted him out of the ground.

During the Lord's Test, he was seen walking towards the pitch and joined the Indian side as Virat Kohli and his band walked into the middle for the post-lunch session.

He was spotted walking casually on the ground in an Indian jersey with his name on the back. He had to be escorted out after security personnel realised he wasn't a part of either side.