England Vs India, T20I: Live Updates: Rohit, Dhawan, Rahul depart in quick succession

Cardiff, July 6: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to bat first in the second T20I here on Friday (July 6).

India are playing with an unchanged side while England have made one change to their side by bringing in pacer Jake Ball in place of all-rounder Moeen Ali.

For England, especially, it will be a do or die situation for a loss in this game would result in series defeat. India, on the other hand, must be eager to repeat another clinical show on a ground where England are yet to lose a T20I. A win in the second T20I would give the Men In Blue an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Here are the Live Updates from the game:

Just 5 runs conceded by Chris Jordan and India reach 41/3 after 8 overs. Not the ideal start for the visitors at Cardiff. It's not going to be a high scoring game. The batsmen will have to do more running today as the pitch is on the slower side. India: 48/3 after 9 overs. Not the kind of start India have hoped for as their top three and in-form batsmen Rohit Sharma (5), Shikhar Dhawan (10) and KL Rahul (6) threw their wickets away. India have scored 36/3 after 7 overs. Wicket! India are really struggling now as two wickets perish in a gap of 3 balls. Their centurion from the last game KL Rahul (6) without making much of an impact as he backs away and misses a straight delivery. Plunkett hits top of off which is exactly where the coaches tell you to aim for. Run Out! What a bizzare dismissal. Dhawan is never in control of his bat and he is practically throwing the bat into the crease. As the bails get dislodged by Morgan neither his feet or bat are behind the line. England get their second. India: 22/2 Wicket! India lose first wicket. Tight first over from David Willey as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open innings for India. Just 1 run came from the first over. Playing XIs: So, Morgan has invited Kohli to bat first in a must-win game for them. India are unchanged, England have made one change. Teams: India are unbeaten in their last seven T20Is, starting from March 8, 2018. England have a 100 percent win record in T20Is in Cardiff. Milestone for MS Dhoni! Milestone for Rohit!

"We are going to bowl. Yeah we do (fancy chasing). The wicket looks good. The weather has been good in the past few weeks and the surface reflects that. We have one change: Jake Ball comes in to make his debut. The combination of both, obviously India are strong against spin and the side boundaries are short. So we have gone for seam versus spin. I hope so, only time will tell (playing spin using Merlyn - the bowling machine). It is a good situation to be in, the pressure to get results," said Morgan after winning the toss.

"We would have bowled first as well. It looks like a great track. Nothing will change over 40 overs and that is the positive I take. We won't mind in defending a target. When you have a young side, they are fearless, no baggage and enjoying the country. We have been clinical. That will challenge their character as well, how well they hit their areas. The side boundaries will help them and give them more room to play around with, something we will look to exploit. It does not matter and I don't know these things, when they happen and how they happen. We are only focused on things that happen on the field (On Willey being unhappy about Indian bowlers stopping while delivering the ball)," said Kohli.

No wonder England are a brilliant side filled with exuberance and talent, but the way India handed them a royal pasting, many are doubting if they can even make a comeback.

Their inability to handle quality wrist-spin has been exposed and each one of their batsmen needs to work on the same. Team India, on the other hand, have commenced the tour exceedingly well with three back-to-back wins and are flying high.

The moto should be to win the series though and they will be ready for the counter punch from England who will come hard at them to level the series. But Eoin Morgan and his boys' record at Sophia Gardens would give them enough confidence to do better. Also, their batsman would be keen to make amends against Indian spinners and not let their guard exposed.

In the aftermath of their loss on Tuesday, the English camp has deployed the services of spin-bowling machine 'Merlyn' at Cardiff. A scarcity of unorthodox wrist spinners to practice against is one of the key reasons for this move, as the spin-bowling machine is capable of replicating every style of delivery. An English team last used it ahead of the 2005 Ashes, when they were practising to cope with Shane Warne.