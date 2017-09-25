FIFA U17 World Cup: From a small town to Indian team, Abhijit Sarkar’s inspiring journey

Kolkata, Sep 25: India under-17 football player Abhijit Sarkar lives in Bandel, which is around two hours from Kolkata via train. It was almost impossible for him to play any game, precisely playing football in a serious mode.

His father Haren Sarkar owns a vendor van and carries vegetables and other things in his locality to earn such a small amount of money. The money earned helps Sarkar earn the living for his family. His family struggles every day to have proper food and clothing.

Abhijit is one of the key members of the under-17 Indian team for the forthcoming FIFA U17 World Cup, scheduled to be held from 6th October to 28th October.

The 16-year old midfielder hasn't dreamed of playing football for India.

Speaking about his rise, Abhijit said, “At the age of eight or nine years, I started assisting my father in carrying vegetables. My mother also works as a maid in different households in our locality so that we can earn a square meal. I sometimes played football to spend time at the end of the day when my father used to return home after whole day's hard work.”

Abhijit’s father sent his son to Ashok Mondol, a local football coach in Bandel after watching his son's passion towards the game.

Haren Sarkar said, “Even after assisting me at work throughout the day he did not get tired of playing football. So after watching him play, I sent him to Ashok Mondol who trains in our local club.”

From there, Abhijit got a chance in the under-12 national championship and there he impressed the spotters of the national under-17 squad. For last five years, Abhijit Sarkar has been in national under-17 preparatory camp and he has finally been selected in the final eleven.

Abhijit said, “I will try to deliver my best. My dream is to fulfill my parents’ wish, to give them financial comfort.”