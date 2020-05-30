Forbes List: Virat Kohli leaps to 66th among highest-earning athletes with Rs 196 crore, Federer tops chart

1. Virat Kohli 66th

Kohli is 66th on the list with earnings of USD 26 million. (approximately Rs 196.36 crore). In that, USD 24 million (approx. Rs 181.25 crore) came as endorsement fees and the rest from his match fees and salary from the BCCI and IPL. Kohli has also made steady rise in the Forbes' rankings as he was on 100th in the 2019 list and 83rd in the 2018 list. So, he has made a quick leap to be perched at 66th this year. It is also a reflection of the surety of Brand Virat Kohli.

2. Brands Kohli endorses

Kohli, the most marketable cricketer in contemporary era, endorses some highly recognisable brands. It includes German car giants Audi, Puma, Colgate, Hero Motocorp, Wrogn (his own brand), MRF, Boost Energy Drink, American Tourister, Manyavar, Tissot, Too Yum, Muve Acoustics, Sun Pharma - Volini, Amaze Investors, Shyam Steel, which he markets along with his wife Anushka, herself a successful Bollywood star, Mobile Premier League, Google Duo, Myntra, Himalaya, which he markets along with teammate Rishabh Pant, Wellman, a popular body supplements brand, IQOO, a Chinese smartphone brand, Blue Star, Vicks, Uber, Remit2India, Philips and Valvoline etc are some of the big brands he is currently associated with.

3. Kohli's net worth

However, the Rs 196 crore mentioned here is only the direct income he receives from endorsements and BCCI match and retainer fee. But he has much deeper investments and movable and immovable assets and often it has been reported that Kohli's net worth could be around Rs 700 crore. He also has stakes in ISL football club FC Goa and remains its prime promoter.

4. Federer overtakes Messi and Ronaldo

Swiss tennis master Roger Federer topped the Forbes list for 2020 overtaking football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. This is the first time a tennis player leading the Forbes list. Federer was fifth last time in the list which saw a Ronaldo, Messi one-two. Federer has an earning of USD 106.3 million, ahead of Ronaldo (USD 105 million) and Messi (USD 104 million). Brazilian football star Neymar is fourth with USD 95.5 million. Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James made up the top five with an earnings of USD 88.2 million.