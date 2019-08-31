Happy birthday Javagal Srinath: Here's four best spells by former Indian pacer

Bengaluru, August 31: Javagal Srinath, the former India speedster, turned 50 today. In his illustrious career that spanned more than a decade and half, Srinath, popularly known as Mysore Express, scaled several peaks.

Srinath was the first Indian bowler to take more than 300 ODI wickets and the second India pacer behind Kapil Dev to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket. Srinath is the second highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs with 315 wickets, behind only to Anil Kumble, who has 337 wickets.

Srinath, now an ICC match referee, has taken 44 wickets in four World Cups (1992, 1996, 1999, 2003) for India and is hte joint highest wicket-taker in the quadrennial big bash for India with Zaheer Khan, who has also taken 44 wickets from three World Cups -- 2003, 2007 and 2011. Srinath retired from international cricket in 2003 after the World Cup that held in South Africa.

Here's a look at some of his finest spells.

1. 5/46 and 8/86 vs Pakistan, Kolkata Srinath grabbed 13 wickets to rattle Pakistan in the first match of the Asian Test championship. On a pitch that did not really favoured fast bowling, Srinath worked considerable pace and swing to wreck Pakistan. But unfortunately, the batsmen could not come up with a matching effort as India lost the Test by 46 runs. 2. 6/21 vs South Africa, Ahmedabad South Africa were chasing 169 to win the Test but met with the fury of Srinath. South Africa could not withstand the pace and guile of Srinath and were bundled out for 105 and the paceman was justifiably adjudged man of the match. 3. 5/24 vs Sri Lanka, Kanpur This was one of his earlier spells when he cut through a strong Sri Lankan line-up with extreme pace in the Hero Cup 1993. Sri Lanka were skittled for 203 and India won the match by seven wickets. 4. 4/23 vs New Zealand, AucklandThe spell came in 2002 and reminded of Srinath's gl This spell reminded of Srinath's glory days. India were bundled out for 108 but Srinath's spell gave them hopes of a miraculous win but New Zealand prevailed over India by three wickets.