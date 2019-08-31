Happy birthday Javagal Srinath: Here's four best spells by former Indian pacer

1. 5/46 and 8/86 vs Pakistan, Kolkata
Srinath grabbed 13 wickets to rattle Pakistan in the first match of the Asian Test championship. On a pitch that did not really favoured fast bowling, Srinath worked considerable pace and swing to wreck Pakistan. But unfortunately, the batsmen could not come up with a matching effort as India lost the Test by 46 runs.
2. 6/21 vs South Africa, Ahmedabad
South Africa were chasing 169 to win the Test but met with the fury of Srinath. South Africa could not withstand the pace and guile of Srinath and were bundled out for 105 and the paceman was justifiably adjudged man of the match.
3. 5/24 vs Sri Lanka, Kanpur
This was one of his earlier spells when he cut through a strong Sri Lankan line-up with extreme pace in the Hero Cup 1993. Sri Lanka were skittled for 203 and India won the match by seven wickets.
4. 4/23 vs New Zealand, AucklandThe spell came in 2002 and reminded of Srinath's gl
This spell reminded of Srinath's glory days. India were bundled out for 108 but Srinath's spell gave them hopes of a miraculous win but New Zealand prevailed over India by three wickets.