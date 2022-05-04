Cricket
Hat-tricks in IPL History: From Amit Mishra to Yuzvendra Chahal - Indian Premier League Hat-tricks List

By
Amit Mishra and Yuvraj Singh has claimed a hat-trick more than once in IPL
Bengaluru, May 4: Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the last and 19th player to achieve a rare feat of a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League. The leg-spinner claimed a hat-trick during RR's win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

Hat-tricks are special and treasured by any sportsperson, but to claim a hat-trick in cricket is even more a big achievement as a bowler needs to take three wickets in three deliveries in a row.

The IPL has seen 22 hat-tricks so far with two players featuring in the list more than once. Amit Mishra has taken three hat-tricks for three different franchises, while Yuvraj Singh has claimed two hat-tricks for the same franchise.

Bowlers from Rajasthan Royals (5 times) and Punjab Kings (4 times) feature the most in the list. Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first player to claim a hat-trick in IPL during the inaugural edition in 2008, which also saw 3 hat-tricks like in 2009 and 2017.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Shreyas Gopal are the latest to achieve the feat in IPL
While 6 overseas bowlers feature in the list of 22, Indian players have achieved the feat the most with some names like Rohit Sharma being the surprise players to claim a hat-trick.

Also, hat-tricks in IPL have been claimed 8 times by pacers and 14 times by spinners. Every edition of the IPL so far except the 2015, 2018 and 2020 edition has witnessed a bowler claim a hat-trick in the cash-rich league.

Now, here is a look at the IPL Hat-tricks list:

Player (Team) Versus Victims Year
L Balaji (Chennai Super Kings) Punjab Kings Irfan Pathan 2008
Piyush Chawla
VRV Singh
Amit Mishra (Delhi Capitals) Deccan Chargers D B Ravi Teja 2008
R P Singh
Pragyan Ojha
Makhaya Ntini (Chennai Super Kings) Kolkata Knight Riders Sourav Ganguly 2008
Debabrata Das
David Hussey
Yuvraj Singh (Punjab Kings) Royal Challengers Bangalore Robin Uthappa 2009
Mark Boucher
Jacques Kallis
Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers) Mumbai Indians Abhishek Nayar 2009
Harbhajan Singh
J-P Duminy
Yuvraj Singh (Punjab Kings) Deccan Chargers Herschelle Gibbs 2009
Andrew Symonds
Venugopal Rao
Praveen Kumar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Rajasthan Royals Damien Martyn 2010
Sumit Narwal
Paras Dogra
Amit Mishra (Deccan Chargers) Punjab Kings Ryan McLaren 2011
Mandeep Singh
Ryan Harris
Ajit Chandila (Rajasthan Royals) Pune Warriors India Jesse Ryder 2012
Sourav Ganguly
Robin Uthappa
Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) Punjab Kings David Hussey 2013
Azhar Mahmood
Gurkeerat Singh
Amit Mishra (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Pune Warriors India Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2013
Rahul Sharma
Ashok Dinda
Pravin Tambe (Rajasthan Royals) Kolkata Knight Riders Manish Pandey 2014
Yusuf Pathan
Ryan ten Doeschate
Shane Watson (Rajasthan Royals) Sunrisers Hyderabad Shikhar Dhawan 2014
Moises Henriques
Karn Sharma
Axar Patel (Punjab Kings) Gujarat Lions Dwayne Bravo 2016
Ravindra Jadeja
Dinesh Karthik
Andrew Tye (Gujarat Lions) Rising Pune Supergiants Ankit Sharma 2017
Manoj Tiwary
Shardul Thakur
Samuel Badree (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Mumbai Indians Parthiv Patel 2017
Mitchell McClenaghan
Rohit Sharma
Jaydev Unadkat (Rising Pune Supergiants) Sunrisers Hyderabad Bipul Sharma 2017
Rashid Khan
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) Delhi Capitals Harshal Patel 2019
Kagiso Rabada
Sandeep Lamichhane
Shreyas Gopal (Rajasthan Royals) Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli 2019
AB de Villiers
Marcus Stoinis
Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya 2021
Kieron Pollard
Rahul Chahar
Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer 2022
Shivam Mavi
Pat Cummins
Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 14:50 [IST]
