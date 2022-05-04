Hat-tricks in IPL History: From Amit Mishra to Yuzvendra Chahal - Indian Premier League Hat-tricks List

Hat-tricks are special and treasured by any sportsperson, but to claim a hat-trick in cricket is even more a big achievement as a bowler needs to take three wickets in three deliveries in a row.

The IPL has seen 22 hat-tricks so far with two players featuring in the list more than once. Amit Mishra has taken three hat-tricks for three different franchises, while Yuvraj Singh has claimed two hat-tricks for the same franchise.

Bowlers from Rajasthan Royals (5 times) and Punjab Kings (4 times) feature the most in the list. Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first player to claim a hat-trick in IPL during the inaugural edition in 2008, which also saw 3 hat-tricks like in 2009 and 2017.

While 6 overseas bowlers feature in the list of 22, Indian players have achieved the feat the most with some names like Rohit Sharma being the surprise players to claim a hat-trick.

Also, hat-tricks in IPL have been claimed 8 times by pacers and 14 times by spinners. Every edition of the IPL so far except the 2015, 2018 and 2020 edition has witnessed a bowler claim a hat-trick in the cash-rich league.

Now, here is a look at the IPL Hat-tricks list:

Player (Team) Versus Victims Year L Balaji (Chennai Super Kings) Punjab Kings Irfan Pathan 2008 Piyush Chawla VRV Singh Amit Mishra (Delhi Capitals) Deccan Chargers D B Ravi Teja 2008 R P Singh Pragyan Ojha Makhaya Ntini (Chennai Super Kings) Kolkata Knight Riders Sourav Ganguly 2008 Debabrata Das David Hussey Yuvraj Singh (Punjab Kings) Royal Challengers Bangalore Robin Uthappa 2009 Mark Boucher Jacques Kallis Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers) Mumbai Indians Abhishek Nayar 2009 Harbhajan Singh J-P Duminy Yuvraj Singh (Punjab Kings) Deccan Chargers Herschelle Gibbs 2009 Andrew Symonds Venugopal Rao Praveen Kumar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Rajasthan Royals Damien Martyn 2010 Sumit Narwal Paras Dogra Amit Mishra (Deccan Chargers) Punjab Kings Ryan McLaren 2011 Mandeep Singh Ryan Harris Ajit Chandila (Rajasthan Royals) Pune Warriors India Jesse Ryder 2012 Sourav Ganguly Robin Uthappa Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) Punjab Kings David Hussey 2013 Azhar Mahmood Gurkeerat Singh Amit Mishra (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Pune Warriors India Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2013 Rahul Sharma Ashok Dinda Pravin Tambe (Rajasthan Royals) Kolkata Knight Riders Manish Pandey 2014 Yusuf Pathan Ryan ten Doeschate Shane Watson (Rajasthan Royals) Sunrisers Hyderabad Shikhar Dhawan 2014 Moises Henriques Karn Sharma Axar Patel (Punjab Kings) Gujarat Lions Dwayne Bravo 2016 Ravindra Jadeja Dinesh Karthik Andrew Tye (Gujarat Lions) Rising Pune Supergiants Ankit Sharma 2017 Manoj Tiwary Shardul Thakur Samuel Badree (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Mumbai Indians Parthiv Patel 2017 Mitchell McClenaghan Rohit Sharma Jaydev Unadkat (Rising Pune Supergiants) Sunrisers Hyderabad Bipul Sharma 2017 Rashid Khan Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) Delhi Capitals Harshal Patel 2019 Kagiso Rabada Sandeep Lamichhane Shreyas Gopal (Rajasthan Royals) Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli 2019 AB de Villiers Marcus Stoinis Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya 2021 Kieron Pollard Rahul Chahar Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer 2022 Shivam Mavi Pat Cummins