Hat-tricks in IPL History: From Amit Mishra to Yuzvendra Chahal - Indian Premier League Hat-tricks List

Bengaluru, May 4: Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the last and 19th player to achieve a rare feat of a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League. The leg-spinner claimed a hat-trick during RR's win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.
Hat-tricks are special and treasured by any sportsperson, but to claim a hat-trick in cricket is even more a big achievement as a bowler needs to take three wickets in three deliveries in a row.
The IPL has seen 22 hat-tricks so far with two players featuring in the list more than once. Amit Mishra has taken three hat-tricks for three different franchises, while Yuvraj Singh has claimed two hat-tricks for the same franchise.
Bowlers from Rajasthan Royals (5 times) and Punjab Kings (4 times) feature the most in the list. Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first player to claim a hat-trick in IPL during the inaugural edition in 2008, which also saw 3 hat-tricks like in 2009 and 2017.
While 6 overseas bowlers feature in the list of 22, Indian players have achieved the feat the most with some names like Rohit Sharma being the surprise players to claim a hat-trick.
Also, hat-tricks in IPL have been claimed 8 times by pacers and 14 times by spinners. Every edition of the IPL so far except the 2015, 2018 and 2020 edition has witnessed a bowler claim a hat-trick in the cash-rich league.
Now, here is a look at the IPL Hat-tricks list:
|Player (Team)
|Versus
|Victims
|Year
|L Balaji (Chennai Super Kings)
|Punjab Kings
|Irfan Pathan
|2008
|Piyush Chawla
|VRV Singh
|Amit Mishra (Delhi Capitals)
|Deccan Chargers
|D B Ravi Teja
|2008
|R P Singh
|Pragyan Ojha
|Makhaya Ntini (Chennai Super Kings)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sourav Ganguly
|2008
|Debabrata Das
|David Hussey
|Yuvraj Singh (Punjab Kings)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Robin Uthappa
|2009
|Mark Boucher
|Jacques Kallis
|Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers)
|Mumbai Indians
|Abhishek Nayar
|2009
|Harbhajan Singh
|J-P Duminy
|Yuvraj Singh (Punjab Kings)
|Deccan Chargers
|Herschelle Gibbs
|2009
|Andrew Symonds
|Venugopal Rao
|Praveen Kumar (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|Rajasthan Royals
|Damien Martyn
|2010
|Sumit Narwal
|Paras Dogra
|Amit Mishra (Deccan Chargers)
|Punjab Kings
|Ryan McLaren
|2011
|Mandeep Singh
|Ryan Harris
|Ajit Chandila (Rajasthan Royals)
|Pune Warriors India
|Jesse Ryder
|2012
|Sourav Ganguly
|Robin Uthappa
|Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|Punjab Kings
|David Hussey
|2013
|Azhar Mahmood
|Gurkeerat Singh
|Amit Mishra (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|Pune Warriors India
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|2013
|Rahul Sharma
|Ashok Dinda
|Pravin Tambe (Rajasthan Royals)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Manish Pandey
|2014
|Yusuf Pathan
|Ryan ten Doeschate
|Shane Watson (Rajasthan Royals)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Shikhar Dhawan
|2014
|Moises Henriques
|Karn Sharma
|Axar Patel (Punjab Kings)
|Gujarat Lions
|Dwayne Bravo
|2016
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Dinesh Karthik
|Andrew Tye (Gujarat Lions)
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|Ankit Sharma
|2017
|Manoj Tiwary
|Shardul Thakur
|Samuel Badree (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|Mumbai Indians
|Parthiv Patel
|2017
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|Rohit Sharma
|Jaydev Unadkat (Rising Pune Supergiants)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bipul Sharma
|2017
|Rashid Khan
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Sam Curran (Punjab Kings)
|Delhi Capitals
|Harshal Patel
|2019
|Kagiso Rabada
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|Shreyas Gopal (Rajasthan Royals)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Virat Kohli
|2019
|AB de Villiers
|Marcus Stoinis
|Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|Mumbai Indians
|Hardik Pandya
|2021
|Kieron Pollard
|Rahul Chahar
|Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Shreyas Iyer
|2022
|Shivam Mavi
|Pat Cummins
