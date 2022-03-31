Highest Wicket Taker in IPL: Dwayne Bravo level with Lasith Malinga on top of the list

The chasing pack led by Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo is not far away from taking away the highest wicket-taker tag away from the now retired Malinga. In fact, Bravo is now level with the Sri Lankan pacer at the top of the list with 170 wickets.

An interesting fact is that Bravo has won the purple cap twice so far in his IPL career, while Malinga has won it just once in the seasons he took part in the cash rich league.

Malinga was also the first bowler to take 100 wickets in IPL and the pacer achieved the feat in very quick time. It took him just 70 matches to take 100 wickets, while the second fastest to the milestone is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who achieved the feat in 81 matches.

IPL Purple Cap and Orange Cap Winners List from 2014 to 2021

While Bravo is the only active player who is close to becoming highest wicket taker in the IPL, the next three on the list - Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh - are also not part of the cash rich league any more.

The top 15 list features - 6 retired or inactive players and 9 active players - 8 pacers and 7 spinners. Among the 9 active players in the top 15, 5 are pacers and 4 are spinners.

Apart from Malinga, Mishra, Chawla and Harbhajan, former pacers Ashish Nehra and R Vinay Kumar are no longer part of the playing staff in the Indian Premier League.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Sandeep Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are among the active cricketers that have crossed the 100-wicket mark in IPL.

Now, let's take a look at the highest wicket takers list in IPL so far:

POSITION PLAYER WICKETS MATCHES ECONOMY RATE BEST BOWLING 1. Laisth Malinga 170 122 7.14 5/13 2. Dwayne Bravo 170 151 8.33 4/10 3. Amit Mishra 166 154 7.35 5/17 4. Piyush Chawla 157 165 7.88 4/17 5. Harbhajan Singh 150 163 7.07 5/18 6. Ravichandran Ashwin 145 168 6.90 4/13 7. Sunil Narine 144 136 6.69 5/19 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 143 133 7.29 5/14 9. Yuzvendra Chahal 142 115 7.57 4/25 10. Jasprit Bumrah 130 107 7.46 4/14 11. Ravindra Jadeja 127 201 7.60 5/16 12. Umesh Yadav 123 123 8.43 4/24 13. Sandeep Sharma 112 100 7.79 4/20 14. Ashish Nehra 106 88 7.84 4/10 15. Vinay Kumar 105 105 8.38 4/40