Highest Wicket Taker in IPL History: Dwayne Bravo tops the list

Mumbai Indians great Malinga held the crown for leading wicket taker with 170 wickets, having played for the five-time champions since IPL 2009. However, Bravo eclipsed the former Sri Lanka pacer's tally by claiming his 171st wicket.

An interesting fact is that Bravo has won the purple cap twice so far in his IPL career, while Malinga has won it just once in the seasons during his career.

Malinga was the first bowler to take 100 wickets in IPL and still holds the record for achieving the feat in very quick time. It took him just 70 matches to take 100 wickets, while the second fastest is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who achieved the feat in 81 matches.

While Bravo is the highest wicket taker in the IPL, the next four on the list - Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh - along with Malinga are now no longer not part of the cash rich league.

Apart from Malinga, Mishra, Chawla and Harbhajan, former pacers Zaheer Khan and R Vinay Kumar are no longer part of the playing staff in the Indian Premier League.

Plus, the top 15 list features - 6 retired or inactive players and 9 active players - 8 pacers and 7 spinners. Among the 9 active players in the top 15, 5 are pacers and 4 are spinners.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Sandeep Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are among the active cricketers that have crossed the 100-wicket mark in IPL.

Now, let's take a look at the highest wicket takers list in IPL so far:

POSITION PLAYER WICKETS MATCHES ECONOMY RATE BEST BOWLING 1. Dwayne Bravo 172 154 8.35 4/22 2. Laisth Malinga 170 122 7.14 5/13 3. Amit Mishra 166 154 7.35 5/17 4. Piyush Chawla 157 165 7.88 4/17 5. Harbhajan Singh 150 163 7.07 5/18 6. Ravichandran Ashwin 146 169 6.91 4/13 7. Sunil Narine 145 137 6.68 5/19 8. Yuzvendra Chahal 144 115 7.56 4/25 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 143 133 7.29 5/14 10. Jasprit Bumrah 133 107 7.43 4/14 11. Ravindra Jadeja 127 202 7.60 5/16 12. Umesh Yadav 127 124 8.41 4/24 13. Sandeep Sharma 112 100 7.79 4/20 14. Vinay Kumar 105 105 8.38 4/40 15. Zaheer Khan 100 102 7.59 4/17