I-League: Subash Singh's brace hands NEROCA FC win over Indian Arrows

Imphal, January 5: NEROCA FC registered a dominant 2-1 win over Indian Arrows at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Friday (January 5) to move up to the second place in the I-League standings.

A first-half brace by Singam Subhash Singh (39′, 45′) helped NEROCA outplay a young Indian Arrows side for the majority of the game. Birthday boy Abhijit Sarkar (89′) scored a late goal to add some suspense towards the climax but it couldn't deter the Gift Raikhan-coached team from bagging all three points.

Prabshukhan Singh Gill continued to stand in between the sticks for Luis Norton de Matos' Arrows. Up front, Rahim Ali was deployed centrally and had support from Nongdamba Naorem and Rahil Kannoly Praveen on the flanks.

Nigerian striker Felix Chidi led the line for the home side, with Akhlidin Israilov tasked with conducting play as an attacking midfielder. Seasoned striker Singam Subash Singh started the game on the left wing.

Felix Chidi was at the forefront of most of NEROCA's forays forward. The Nigerian striker, at the half-hour mark, attempted an audacious overhead kick on Yumnam Singh's cross from the right. He failed to connect properly and Prabshukhan heaved a sigh of relief.

39' GOAL!

Imphal erupts as Subash Singh manufactures a goal against the run of play. He ran around the defenders, did a 360 and got the ball back in the box to chip it over an out of position Gill to get yet another goal for himself.

NEROCA's efforts paid off in the 39th minute. Akhlidin Israilov released a well-weighted through-ball into the path of Singam Subash Singh, who chipped above Prabshukhan with aplomb.

45' GOAL!

Ruthless from Subash as he goes past the defence again and gets a good ball from Vorbe which he controls in the box and biffs it home with his left foot. Meanwhile, 2 more minutes have been added to this half.

Subash doubled his tally at the stroke of half-time with another confident finish and this time, it was Felix Chidi who turned provider. Chidi split the Arrows defence and the Manipur-born forward slotted the ball into the net to end the half with a two-goal lead for NEROCA.

De Matos replaced Sanjeev Stalin with Naorem Singh at the break. The change failed to influence proceedings as NEROCA started the second half from where they left off at the break. Subash Singh sliced a cross into the box wide of goal in the 53rd minute as the home side kept trying to add to their goal difference.

Akhlidin Israilov, the playmaker from the Kyrgyz Republic, almost made it 3-0 as his piledriver from outside the box struck the crossbar soon after the hour-mark. The attacking midfielder was having a field day in Manipur against a struggling Arrows midfield.

Arrows full-back Boris Singh surged forward and chipped a cross into the centre of the box from the right flank in the 75th minute. But it failed to reach the intended target, much like most of the Arrows' deliveries into the box on the day.

Boris Singh's late sliding tackle on substitute Nedo Turkovic in the 82nd minute resulted in a spot-kick for the home side. Jean Fabien Vorbe hit the net initially but was asked to take it again by the referee as Kallon crossed the line before the kick was taken. On the second go, he struck the bar preventing further misery for the Arrows.

89' GOAL!

It isn't over here in Imphal as Arrows have struck and what a goal to come back into the game with. No nonsense cross from Rahul from right and Sarkar comes ahead and taps it into the net.

Arrows substitute Abhijit Sarkar tapped in Rahul Praveen's cross to conjure some hope for his side in the dying minutes but it was too late for a magical comeback.

With this win, Neroca FC leapfrog Minerva Punjab FC to the second spot with 14 points from 7 matches, whereas Indian Arrows will stay at the seventh position with as many points, having played one match more.

Indian Arrows set off to Shillong to deal with Shillong Lajong on January 8 and Neroca FC will travel to Coimbatore for a match with Chennai City FC on January 9.

Source: AIFF Media