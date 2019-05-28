ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh win toss, invite India to bat in warm-up game

Kedar Jadhav is still recovering from the shoulder injury but Vijay Shankar is back in the Indian team.

Mashrafe Mortaza after winning the toss said, "We will bowl first. The wicket was undercover for the last few days, mostly everyone are playing today. Our last match was washed out. They (India) are one of the biggest sides in the tournament, it's going to be tough. But let's see."

Kohli also said that he would have bowled first after winning the toss.

"We would've bowled first as well. First game we batted first, similar conditions, we put ourselves to challenging situations. But we got a hang of what we needed to do well from the last game. We played a practice game after 2 days of arriving in England. We are not pushing guys to do too much in these warm-up games. The fact that we are playing on the 5th gives us more days to prepare than the other teams. We just want to focus on our energy levels. We have played a lot of cricket compared to all other teams. Kedar still won't be able to compete. still recovering from the shoulder injury. Vijay Shankar is fine. We are playing 14 today, instead of 13," said Kohli.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed. India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. PTI CM CM