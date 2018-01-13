ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Afghanistan stun Pakistan; Zimbabwe, Bangladesh win

Lincoln, January 13: In what was largely a see-saw encounter, the 75-run stand for the fourth wicket between Ikram Ali Khil and Darwish Rasool proved the difference as Afghanistan rode on the latter's unbeaten 78-ball 76 to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the ICC U19 World Cup on Saturday (January 13).

Azmatullah Omarzai (3/34), Qais Ahmed (3/38) and captain Naveen ul-Haq (2/30) were among the wickets as Afghanistan restricted Pakistan to 188 in the first innings, Rohail Nazir's valiant 81 the only positive for Pakistan in a disappointing outing.

In response, their bowlers put in a spirited display to reduce Afghanistan to 50/3 before Ali Khil and Rasool steadied the innings.

Zimbabwe win

After restricting Papua New Guinea to a well-below-par 95, a confident batting performance allowed Zimbabwe to canter to a 10-wicket win.

With rain having reduced the contest to 20 overs a side, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl.

At first however the only way a wicket looked like coming was through a run out, with a couple of mix-ups going unpunished.

And as Igo Mahuru upped the ante, pulling and uppercutting to good effect, Zimbabwe might have been worried, the score reaching 41/0.

But Mahuru attempted one uppercut too many, skying a catch to deep point off Robert Chimhinya, and from there PNG slid.

Bangladesh captain Saif Hassan is the #BANvNAM Player of the Match for his brilliant 84* off 47 balls! #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/1SnWuVJj86 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 13, 2018

Bangladesh victorious

Namibia were able to restrict Bangladesh to 191 but could not match their bowling effort with the bat and could only reach 103 for six as Tigers celebrated a win on the opening day.