ICC Under 19 World Cup FINAL, India Vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Divyansh Saxena falls cheaply, slow start for India

Potchefstroom, Feb 9: India Under-19 team clash with neighbours Bangladesh in the all-important final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 on Sunday (February 9) here at the Senwes Park.

Four-time World Champions, India, are playing their third consecutive WC final. This is the seventh occasion when the India colts made it to the final of the prestigious event. Bangladesh, on the other hand, entered their maiden ICC Under-19 World Cup final with a comprehensive six-wicket win over New Zealand.

The final is expected to be an interesting one as both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament and the young Bangla Tigers would be upbeat with a clinical performance against the Blackcaps.

Here are the live updates from the match: