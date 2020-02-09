Cricket
ICC Under 19 World Cup FINAL, India Vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Divyansh Saxena falls cheaply, slow start for India

ICC Under 19 World Cup FINAL, India Vs Bangladesh, Live Updates:

Potchefstroom, Feb 9: India Under-19 team clash with neighbours Bangladesh in the all-important final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 on Sunday (February 9) here at the Senwes Park.

Four-time World Champions, India, are playing their third consecutive WC final. This is the seventh occasion when the India colts made it to the final of the prestigious event. Bangladesh, on the other hand, entered their maiden ICC Under-19 World Cup final with a comprehensive six-wicket win over New Zealand.

The final is expected to be an interesting one as both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament and the young Bangla Tigers would be upbeat with a clinical performance against the Blackcaps.

Here are the live updates from the match:

03:11 pm

After 22 overs, India have reached 70/1. Runs are still not coming easily for the Indians.

02:57 pm

Fifty up for India as 11 runs came from the 18th over. They are scoring below 4 runs per over.

02:41 pm

Drinks break! India reach 38/1 after 14 overs. Just 2 runs came from Rakibul Hasan's over. The runs are still not coming easily for the Indians.

02:25 pm

India reach 23/1 after 10 overs. This has been a very slow start for the Indians as the Bangladesh pacers have bowled kept asking the right questions.

02:14 pm

Tilak Verma is seething in pain as the throw from the fielder hits his right-knee. The physio has rushed into the middle to attend him.

02:10 pm

Four! First boundary for Yashasvi as well as his team in the 7th over. Plays it towards midwicket and gets a boundary.

02:04 pm

Wicket! Divyansh Saxena looks to play a pressure-relieving shot but finds Mahmudul at point. Avishek strikes in his very first over. India - 9/1 in 6.4 overs. This isn't the kind of start India were looking for.

01:55 pm

After 5 overs, India colts have reached 5/0. Bangladesh pacers Shoriful and Sakib have bowled brilliantly as they never gave any room to the Indian openers to score. The fielders have complemented the bowlers equally well.

01:36 pm

Shoriful starts with a maiden over. He even exchanged some glances and some words with Yashasvi.

01:34 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena open innings for India. Shoriful Islam starts with the new ball for Bangladesh. Shoriful is getting some early movements.

01:28 pm

National Anthems are done. Teams are getting ready for action.

01:26 pm

India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

01:26 pm

Bangladesh U19 (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Avishek Das, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

01:25 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal's average in chases.

01:24 pm

Mithali Raj wishes India colts all the best.

01:10 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first.

01:09 pm

Welcome to the live updates of 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup Final between India and Bangladesh.

Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 13:08 [IST]
