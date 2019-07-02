Cricket

ICC WC 2019: India vs Bangladesh, Live Score: Rohit, Rahul look for a bright beginning

India face Bangladesh
India face Bangladesh

Birmingham, July 1: India will look for a win against Bangladesh and enter the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 while Bangladesh will trying to stay relevant in a fight for the last-four berth with win of their own.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja are in contention for the first XI berths keeping the odd dimensions of the Edgbaston ground in mind. India are currently on 11 points from seven games and a win on Tuesday (July 2) will ensure a smooth passage to the semifinals unlike Bangladesh, who must win their last couple of league games in order to make their maiden entry into the last four stage. MyKhel live update of the match below.

03:23 pm

Dropped and of all the batsmen Rohit Sharma gets a life. He pulled Mustafizur Rahman but a running Tamim Iqbal failed to grab a simple offering.

03:09 pm

Hitman for a reason

03:04 pm

6 and Rohit is away in style. Pulled Mortaza over that short 59M boundary at square leg

03:03 pm

India are opening with Rohit and Rahul and skipper Mortaza is opening the bowling for Bangladesh

02:39 pm

Mashrafe Mortaza: Not a bad idea to bowl them against India. We love to win this do-or-die match. We have to play at our best. Mirz is not playing; Rubel is playing. Unfortunately, Mahmudullah isn't playing; Sabbir Rahman comes in.

02:39 pm

Virat Kohli: We are gonna bat first. It's a used pitch. In the last game, it was getting slower and slower. Looking at the shorter boundaries, one of wrist spinners - Kuldeep - misses out. Bhuvi comes in. Kedar is not playing and Dinesh Karthik replaces him.

02:38 pm

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

02:38 pm

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

02:38 pm

Bhuvneshwar comes in for Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik in for Kedar Jadhav.

02:37 pm

India bat first after winning the toss

01:49 pm

Toss will take place at 2.30 pm and that's about 40 minutes from now.

01:47 pm

Welcome to MyKhel live coverage of India vs Bangladesh match at Edgbaston. A win will assure Kohli's side a berth in the semis while Bangladesh will need a win to stay alive in the tournament. Keep a track here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
