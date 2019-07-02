ICC WC 2019: India vs Bangladesh, Live Score: Hardik ends Shakib's defiant knock for 66; Bangladesh 6 down

Birmingham, July 1: India will look for a win against Bangladesh and enter the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 while Bangladesh will trying to stay relevant in a fight for the last-four berth with win of their own.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja are in contention for the first XI berths keeping the odd dimensions of the Edgbaston ground in mind. India are currently on 11 points from seven games and a win on Tuesday (July 2) will ensure a smooth passage to the semifinals unlike Bangladesh, who must win their last couple of league games in order to make their maiden entry into the last four stage. MyKhel live update of the match below.
Wicket! Soumya Sarkar (33) gives a simple catch to Virat Kohli at cover. The batsman was dumb-founded having been dismissed in such a fashion. Even Kohli signalled the batsman that he was out this time. Hardik Pandya strikes in his first over. Bangladesh - 74/2 in 15.1 overs.
Soumya goes! He slaps the ball straight into the hands of #ViratKohli off the bowling of Hardik Pandya to depart for 33. #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/BRGHMMCAER— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019
15 overs have been bowled and Bangladesh reach 73/1. Sarkar - 33* | Hasan - 16* are looking to revive Bangladesh after Tamim's departure.
Four! A boundary from Sarkar to end Shami's over. He's got two boundaries in that over and looking to accelerate now. Bangladesh - 69/1 after 14 overs. Shami has conceded 24 runs from his 4 overs and got a wicket. But he's leaking boundaries consistently.
MS Dhoni was out of the field for some time but he's back to his business. Bangladesh - 59/1 after 13 overs.
MS Dhoni is off the field and Rishabh Pant is behind the stumps. India have taken an LBW review against Soumya Sarkar. But the third umpire doesn't find any conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's decision of inside-edge. India lose their review.
Bangladesh reach 40/1 in 10 overs. India managed to get a wicket in the first powerplay. Shakib - Bangladesh's man in-form - is in the middle.
Wicket! Mohammed Shami draws the first blood for India as he gets rid of Tamim Iqbal (22). The batsman chops it on to his stumps and departs. The ma in-form Shami gets India the first breakthrough. Bangladesh - 39/1 in 9.3 overs.
Four! Soumya Sarkar gets his first boundary as he plays Shami over point region.
After 7 overs, Bangladesh reach 28/0. Tamim - 20* | Sarkar - 7*. They are off to a cautious start but denied India any success.
Four! Third boundary for Tamim as he hits Bhuvneshwar towards the cover region. He's looking in fine touch.
A couple of boundaries from Tamim Iqbal in that over bowled by Bumrah and Bangladesh reach - 9/0 after 2nd over.
Jasprit Bumrah bowls with the second new ball for India. Bhuvneshwar conceded just a single in his first over.
2nd innings: Bangladesh openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal make their way into the middle in the run chase of 315. Indian players are walking into the middle to defend the total. Bhuvneshwar to start with the new ball for India.
KL Rahul on his batting effort today: I am batting well. I am very happy with the way I am starting and again I have said this before, bit disappointing that I can't carry on and get a big hundred. Rohit's doing that consistently. If I could do that as well we could get 340-350 and in a big game 20-30 runs might make a big difference. At this point I really don't know (what I should do differently to get the hundred), it is something I have to figure out in the middle and I am sure it will come to me. For me it is important I keep learning from my mistakes and keep reminding myself what I do right. It will come and it is due. (The surface is) Pretty similar to what we played on a couple of days ago against England. It is really slow. The bowlers have bowled here before and know what lengths to bowl, what pace to bowl and hopefully we will come out and execute our plans.
India's batting in death overs (41-50) in this edition: With Rohit or Kohli batting past 40th over: 59/1(7.5); 116/3; 88/3. With both Rohit & Kohli dismissed before 40th over: 49/4; 82/2; 72/1; 63/5 (today).
India made 314/9 and a below par batting in the last 10 overs -- 63/5. Mustafizur Rahman bowled exceptionally well as he finishes with a five-for.
.@Mustafiz90 becomes the second Bangladeshi bowler to scalp 5-wicket haul (5/59) in World Cup today against India.#CWC19 #RiseOfTheTigers #BANvIND #KhelbeTigerJitbeTiger pic.twitter.com/aDKzj47ddB— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 2, 2019
India touch 300 in 47.5 overs.
Dinesh Karthik out to Mustafizzur, a simple catch to Mossadek
Good chance for Karthik to make some quick runs and impress in the limited chance
Can Dhoni accelerate here and get some quick runs
But it was a very fine innings that will give a lot of confidence to him and the team management.
Pant out for 48, an uppish sweep off Shakib straight into the hands of Mossadek Hossain
Hardik Pandya out for a duck. India are 237/4
Virat Kohli out for 26, hols out to Rubel Hossain off Muztafizur Rahman. India are 237/3
Out KL Rahul, edged Rubel Hossain to Mushfiqur behind the stumps. Out for 77 and India are 195/2.
KL Rahul is firm and Virat Kohli is the new man, a man who has five fifties on the trot in this WC
Rohit out immediately after 100. A slightly lazy shot off Saumya Sarkar and snatched by Liton Das at mid-off. India are 180/1
Rohit and Rahul is batting so well that Bangladesh are still looking for that first breakthrough
Now, Rohit is the highest run-getter in this WC. Gone past Warner's 516. At present Rohit has 520
500 runs for Rohit Sharma in CWC 2019. He has become the 3rd player to score 500+ runs after Warner & Finch. He is second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 500 runs in a World Cup edition.
500 runs for Rohit Sharma in #CWC19— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 2, 2019
500+ runs by Indians in a single #CWC edition
673 - Sachin Tendulkar in 2003
523 - Sachin Tendulkar in 1996
500*- Rohit Sharma in #CWC2019#IndvBan#BanvInd
50 for KL Rahul. Very important innings for him and second in this WC.
Good start that is
100-run partnership. Going strong and how 💪💪#TeamIndia 101/0 after 17.2 overs https://t.co/iqlsfr9wb6 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/PC5oD8OQ2l— BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2019
6 by Rahul off Mortaza. He seems to be getting better.
With a 6 and single Rohit Sharma reaches another 50 in the tournament and he is very close to join the 500 runs club along David Warner and Aaron Finch
India are 69/0 after 10 overs, and it is their highest PP score in this World Cup. Shakib is on now.
Rohit has been dropped five times in this world cup and no other batsmen has got that much reprieve
That was a stunning shot. Came down the track and slammed over extra cover for 6. Immense timing from Rohit against Shaifuddin
Dropped and of all the batsmen Rohit Sharma gets a life. He pulled Mustafizur Rahman but a running Tamim Iqbal failed to grab a simple offering.
Hitman for a reason
Rohit Sharma is so good at hitting sixes against the short ball. Five of his six sixes against pace in this tournament have come against bouncers or back of a length bowling. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/u36uRRfA3m— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 2, 2019
6 and Rohit is away in style. Pulled Mortaza over that short 59M boundary at square leg
India are opening with Rohit and Rahul and skipper Mortaza is opening the bowling for Bangladesh
Mashrafe Mortaza: Not a bad idea to bowl them against India. We love to win this do-or-die match. We have to play at our best. Mirz is not playing; Rubel is playing. Unfortunately, Mahmudullah isn't playing; Sabbir Rahman comes in.
Virat Kohli: We are gonna bat first. It's a used pitch. In the last game, it was getting slower and slower. Looking at the shorter boundaries, one of wrist spinners - Kuldeep - misses out. Bhuvi comes in. Kedar is not playing and Dinesh Karthik replaces him.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Bhuvneshwar comes in for Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik in for Kedar Jadhav.
India bat first after winning the toss
Toss will take place at 2.30 pm and that's about 40 minutes from now.
Welcome to MyKhel live coverage of India vs Bangladesh match at Edgbaston. A win will assure Kohli's side a berth in the semis while Bangladesh will need a win to stay alive in the tournament. Keep a track here
