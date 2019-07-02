ICC WC 2019: India vs Bangladesh, Live Score: Hardik ends Shakib's defiant knock for 66; Bangladesh 6 down

KL Rahul on his batting effort today: I am batting well. I am very happy with the way I am starting and again I have said this before, bit disappointing that I can't carry on and get a big hundred. Rohit's doing that consistently. If I could do that as well we could get 340-350 and in a big game 20-30 runs might make a big difference. At this point I really don't know (what I should do differently to get the hundred), it is something I have to figure out in the middle and I am sure it will come to me. For me it is important I keep learning from my mistakes and keep reminding myself what I do right. It will come and it is due. (The surface is) Pretty similar to what we played on a couple of days ago against England. It is really slow. The bowlers have bowled here before and know what lengths to bowl, what pace to bowl and hopefully we will come out and execute our plans.