ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Australia: Semifinal 2: Live Score: Archer ousts Finch early

Birmingham, July 11: England seem primed to win their maiden title but it will take a special effort to upstage arch-rivals and record five-time champions Australia in the second World Cup semifinal here on Thursday (July 11). The winners will face New Zealand, who had beaten India by 18 runs in the first semifinal at Old Trafford on Wednesday (July 10).

England have turned it around following their first-round exit in the 2015 edition and have become a formidable one-day side. Considering the firepower the hosts possess, many current and former players have said it is England's World Cup to lose, a trophy they have not been able to lift despite making the final in 1979, 1987 and 1992. And between them and a fourth shot at the title, stand Australia who have been so consistent in the mega event that they are yet to lose a semifinal. So, what will be the script at Edgbaston?

Big wicket and Jofra Archer gets it. Aaron Finch is lbw and Aussies have lost the DRS review too. Chris Woakes is starting for England. Finch and Warner are opening for Australia Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Eoin Morgan: Exact same. The trend of the tournament has been to bat first. Although Edgbaston has been a maginificent ground. The last time we played here against India, we saw a high scores of 340 and them almost chasing it down. Not really bothered as before the World Cup we preferred to chase. I think whoever plays the best cricket will go through. We have gone from strength to strength. We are going with the same team. Aaron Finch: We are going to have a bat. Don't think it will change too much. Will try to put up a big score. Just one, Peter Handscomb will come in for Usman Khawaja. Australia win toss and they are batting first Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the second semifinal between home side England and champions Australia. The winners will face New Zealand, who had slayed India by 18 runs.