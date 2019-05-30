ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa: Live score: Archer dismisses Markram cheaply as SA chase 312

London, May 30: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan and Joe Root made fifties as England made 311 for eight against the Proteas in the opening encounter of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Oval here on Thursday (May 30). But the home side settled for a total that was much below from the expected one from their power-packed line-up after they were asked to bat.
The ICC World Cup 2019, the showpiece event of cricket, will begin on Thursday (May 30) with hosts England taking on South Africa at the Kennington Oval here. The form and a bionic batting line-up suggest that England will be firm favourites but ruling the Proteas out of the contest will be naive. They still have a few classy and experienced players to make their outing count and England will do well not to slip into a complacent mood.
Here's MyKhel Live Update of the England vs South Africa World Cup ODI. Who will emerge winner from the World Cup opener?
Big Wicket! Faf du Plessis (5) pulls Jofra Archer and Moeen Ali takes a simple catch in the deep. It was bowled at 149 kmph and it did the trick for his team. South Africa lose their second wicket in the first powerplay. SA - 44/2 in 9.3 overs.
Four! New man-in Faf du Plessis gets off the mark with a boundary.
Wicket! Aiden Markram (11) edges Jofra Archer and Joe Root takes a simple catch at slip cordon. South Africa lose their first wicket early with Amla already retired hurt. SA - 36/1 after 7.4 overs. Faf du Plessis walks into the middle.
Aiden Markram has walked into the middle to bat at No. 3. SA: 22/0 after 5 overs.
Bouncer bowled at 145kmph by Jofra Archer hits Hashim Amla's grille. The physio ran into the middle to check the batsman has no concussion. Amla (5*) is retired hurt and walking off the field as he's sustained some injury in his forehead.
Jofra Archer to bowl with the second new ball for England. SA - 2/0 after 1st over.
When the ball stands up like it is you don’t wanna look to score to square of the wicket..— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) May 30, 2019
Chris Woakes starts with the first new ball for England as De Kock takes the strike.
2nd innings! Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla are walking into the middle to start South Africa's run chase of 312 against England.
311 for 8 in 50 overs. That's what England made finally despite four of their batsmen getting 50.
300 up for England in 48.4 overs.
Gone Woakes, holed out to Faf off Rabada. England are 289/7
Check it out
Lowest total England have successfully defended since the 2015 is 234 (v NZ, Wellington, 2018). They have not defended below 300 at home in the same period— Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) May 30, 2019
Faf u beauty!!!!
FANTASTIC FAF! The captain takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Moeen! England are 260-6. #ENGvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/NjQifkb8RN— SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) May 30, 2019
Faflucisious catch by Duplessis there to oust Moeen Ali. He went full blood off Ngidi but Faf pulled off a bloody diving catch at mid-wicket. England are 260/6. All the talk about 400 -- 500 might be vanished now.
250 up for England in 42 overs. Need a few more from here.
Buttler dragged Ngidi delivery on to hiS Stumps and out for 18. England are 247/5 in 41.2 overs. Yhey are losing the way here a bit.
England are 235/4. Where will they end up?
50 for Ben stokes with a 4 off Pretorious, a reverse scoop no less. This is 4th fifty in this England innings after Roy, Root and Morgan
200 up for England in 35 overs. How much they can amass in the last 15?
50 for Morgan. Excellent innings by England captain.
Good record by England
England in WC opening games:— Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) May 30, 2019
1975 - Beat India 202 runs
1983 - Beat NZ by 106 runs
1996 - Lost to NZ by 11 runs
1999 - Beat SL by 8 wickets
Played on the opening day in 1979,1992 and 2015 but weren't the designated first matches of the tournament. #CWC19
Good record by England
England in WC opening games:— Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) May 30, 2019
1975 - Beat India 202 runs
1983 - Beat NZ by 106 runs
1996 - Lost to NZ by 11 runs
1999 - Beat SL by 8 wickets
Played on the opening day in 1979,1992 and 2015 but weren't the designated first matches of the tournament. #CWC19
Tenth 50 p'ship between Morgan and Stokes in their last 14 stands. 3, 110, 68, 95, 159, 13, 88, 71, 23, 50, 73*, 99, 6 & 51*
Hurrah for Captain Morgan -- 7000 ODI runs.
nice hybrid stat there, the 7000 runs including 744 for Ireland https://t.co/5gFUCfrQyw— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) May 30, 2019
Morgan into his own there, 6 6 off Lungi Ngidi. He has been expensive so far,, 6 overs 45 runs.
JP Duminy into attack. Remember he is a partnership breaker
Going by the trend #Nesamani
#Nesamani after the #Fafulous catch! #CWC19 #WhistlePodu #ENGvSA 🦁 pic.twitter.com/wVhmRBydS0— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 30, 2019
Good point there about Faf
Good captaincy. Breakthrough and brought back Rabada immediately...and now, Tahir. Excellent from Faf. #EngvSA #CWC19— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 30, 2019
Roy and Root depart in the space of 4 runs as England slip to 111/3 from 107/0. Morgan and stokes are at crease now. England need another round of good alliance now.
Fifty for Jason Roy and Joe Root. 100 partnership between these two. Excellent work
England are 96/1 in 16 overs. They have touched the run rate of 6 in this innings.
Proteas are slowly letting the momentum of that first over wicket away here. They need a couple of wickets here to keep England in check considering that they have a fairly long line-up.
Root and Roy have been building here gradually for England and they reach 50 in the 9th over.
12/1 in the 4th over and it is all sedate for England so far. Not the kind of explosion people were expecting. But still time is there.
Yes Tahir is on the run
OFF HE GOES!— ICC (@ICC) May 30, 2019
What a start for South Africa!#CWC19 #ProteaFire
Full coverage at 👉 @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/ub8zmHtu4G
Tahir strikes in the first over. Jonny Bairstow nick one to Quinton de Kock behind the wicket. At 40, no spent force the leg-spinner is.
Eoin Morgan: Would've looked to do the same. Wicket looks really good. It's set fair all day, shouldn't change much. Yes, Wood was available for selection. But unfortunately he's missed out. Archer's a guy who's come in and impressed. He's very calm when he plays. He's a very exciting prospect. Yeah, the favourites tag sits comfortably. It's been a collective drive for us.
What Faf said: Going to have a bowl. Early start at the Oval, if there's anything in the wicket, it's now. Shamsi, Miller, Morris, Steyn not playing. Steyn's around 80%. The start of the World Cup. It's going to be a good one. Ngidi and KG have been exceptional over the last couple of years. Good to see Amla scoring runs in the warm up.
South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
south africa won the toss and they are bowling first
Toss is about 10 minutes away. Hopefully , the match will give us the kind of thrill we have been expecting
Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 opener: England vs south africa and this could offer some thrilling moments. The toss is at 2.30 PM and the match begins at 3 pm. Be with us.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here