ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa: Live score: Archer dismisses Markram cheaply as SA chase 312

London, May 30: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan and Joe Root made fifties as England made 311 for eight against the Proteas in the opening encounter of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Oval here on Thursday (May 30). But the home side settled for a total that was much below from the expected one from their power-packed line-up after they were asked to bat.

The ICC World Cup 2019, the showpiece event of cricket, will begin on Thursday (May 30) with hosts England taking on South Africa at the Kennington Oval here. The form and a bionic batting line-up suggest that England will be firm favourites but ruling the Proteas out of the contest will be naive. They still have a few classy and experienced players to make their outing count and England will do well not to slip into a complacent mood.

