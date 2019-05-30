ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa: Live score: Hosts look to gain through Root, Roy

London, May 30: The ICC World Cup 2019, the showpiece event of cricket, will begin on Thursday (May 30) with hosts England taking on South Africa at the Kennington Oval here. The form and a bionic batting line-up suggest that England will be firm favourites but ruling the Proteas out of the contest will be naive. They still have a few classy and experienced players to make their outing count and England will do well not to slip into a complacent mood.

Who will emerge winner from the World Cup opener?

Auto Refresh Feeds Root and Roy have been building here gradually for England and they reach 50 in the 9th over. Bit of history there - John Wright bowled by Craig McDermott - first ball of the #CWC1992 on 22 Feb 1992 (bowler began with a wide!)

- Jonny Bairstow ct behind off Imran Tahir - second ball of #CWC19 #CWC2019 - today#EngvSA#SAvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 30, 2019 12/1 in the 4th over and it is all sedate for England so far. Not the kind of explosion people were expecting. But still time is there. Yes Tahir is on the run OFF HE GOES!



What a start for South Africa!#CWC19 #ProteaFire



Full coverage at 👉 @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/ub8zmHtu4G — ICC (@ICC) May 30, 2019 Tahir strikes in the first over. Jonny Bairstow nick one to Quinton de Kock behind the wicket. At 40, no spent force the leg-spinner is. Eoin Morgan: Would've looked to do the same. Wicket looks really good. It's set fair all day, shouldn't change much. Yes, Wood was available for selection. But unfortunately he's missed out. Archer's a guy who's come in and impressed. He's very calm when he plays. He's a very exciting prospect. Yeah, the favourites tag sits comfortably. It's been a collective drive for us. What Faf said: Going to have a bowl. Early start at the Oval, if there's anything in the wicket, it's now. Shamsi, Miller, Morris, Steyn not playing. Steyn's around 80%. The start of the World Cup. It's going to be a good one. Ngidi and KG have been exceptional over the last couple of years. Good to see Amla scoring runs in the warm up. South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid south africa won the toss and they are bowling first Toss is about 10 minutes away. Hopefully , the match will give us the kind of thrill we have been expecting Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 opener: England vs south africa and this could offer some thrilling moments. The toss is at 2.30 PM and the match begins at 3 pm. Be with us.