Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Final: England vs New Zealand: Live Score: Woakes gets Guptill to jolt Kiwis

Live Blog
By

England face New Zealand in the ICC WC 2019 final at Lords
London, July 14: The world order in cricket will witness a new dawn when a title-starved England, led by Eoin Morgan, meet New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 final at Lord's on Sunday (July 14). Both England and New Zealand are eyeing their first 50-over World title.

England's global sporting ambitions have never been fully realised since Sir Alf Ramsey's team won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. Whether it is Gary Linekar or Hary Kane, the 'Cup' that they desperately want never came home during the last five and half decades. Can England change the script or will this be the day when New Zealand add significant piece to their sporting history? MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds
04:10 pm

Liam Plunkett into attack. Should say NZ have not looked overawed as yet

04:00 pm

New Zealand opening partnerships in ICC WC 2019 - 137*, 35, 0, 12, 0, 5, 29, 2, 1 & 29 (last).

03:59 pm

England fans are happy. For a good reason too

03:52 pm

Guptill in World Cups 2015: 547 runs; Avg 68.37; SR 104.58; HS 237* - The leading run-getter. 2019: 186 runs; Avg 20.66; SR 84.16; HS 73*

03:46 pm

Lovely line by Woakes. The relentless front pad line finally pays off. Guptill is leg before.

03:31 pm

6. Lovely shot by Guptill. Ramped Archer over third man.

03:28 pm

Early luck going in NZ favour. Nicholls saved from a leg before decision by DRS off Woakes.

03:25 pm

Excellent delivery by Archer. Nearly had Guptill who has all squared up

03:19 pm

Guptill nurdles one to square off the wicket for 4. He needs some luck here too.

03:13 pm

Guptill and Nicholls are opening for NZ

02:50 pm

Morgan: It was a 50-50 call. The overheads will lean towards the ball. Whichever side plays better will lift the trophy. Jonny is fully fit, and we're playing the same XI. The strongest part in Edgbaston was our bowling. If we can put our ball in the areas early on today, we are in with a great chance. I'm extremely proud. Everyone has put in the hardwork over the last four years. We have embraced pressure throughout the tournament, and the semi-final epitomized that.

02:49 pm

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

02:49 pm

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

02:48 pm

NZ win toss and they are batting first

02:38 pm

There is a 15-minute delay in toss and first ball. Toss at 2.45 PM IST and match begins at 3.15 pm

01:43 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the ICC WC 2019 final between England and New Zealand. Toss is some 45 minutes away. And the London weather is holding up for now.

Just In

Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 13:37 [IST]
