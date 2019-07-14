ICC World Cup 2019: Final: England vs New Zealand: Live Score: Henry removes Roy early as England chase 242

London, July 14: The world order in cricket will witness a new dawn when a title-starved England, led by Eoin Morgan, meet New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 final at Lord's on Sunday (July 14). Both England and New Zealand are eyeing their first 50-over World title.
England's global sporting ambitions have never been fully realised since Sir Alf Ramsey's team won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. Whether it is Gary Linekar or Hary Kane, the 'Cup' that they desperately want never came home during the last five and half decades. Can England change the script or will this be the day when New Zealand add significant piece to their sporting history? MyKhel Live Update.
After 8 overs, England are 34/1 as they chase 242. Root - 1* & Bairstow - 14* are present in the middle.
Wicket! Jason Roy (17) nicks Matt Henry and Tom Latham takes an easy catch behind the stumps. The pacer has given the much-needed breakthrough to his team. England - 28/1 in 5.4 overs.
Matt Henry STRIKES! A strong start by both opening bowlers is rewarded with the WICKET of Jason Roy! Fourth stump - takes the edge - super catch coming forward @Tomlatham2! GAME ON, Root in 🏏#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 14, 2019
LIVE 📲 | https://t.co/aU5ayqheAz pic.twitter.com/VFrzImVCTG
Four! Jason Roy was stunned by a yorker from Boult on the previous delivery but he came back strongly to slap a boundary on the very next delivery. England - 12/0 after 2 overs.
2nd Innings: England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are in the middle to begin run chase. Trent Boult starts the proceedings for BlackCaps and he traps Jason Roy in front on the very first delivery. Big appeal, umpire not interested. NZ review but it turns out to 'Umpire's Call'. Brilliant start from the left-arm pacer.
Thats it. NZ made 241 for 8 and England need 242 to become world champions. can they do it? We will know shortly.
De Grandhomme has been worked over by short balls. And finally his torrid stay ends with a tame chip to James Vince (sub) off Woakes.
It was a long hit for 6 by Latham off Wood.
200 up for NZ in the 44th over. How much they can go from here
Plunkett ends his spell with 10-0-42-3. How massive is that
Pacers with most wickets in middle overs in CWC 19: 12 L Fergusson/ M Starc 10 L Plunkett 09 C Morris/ J Neesham/ M Wood
Plunkett picks up his 3rd. A miscue by Neesham went straight to Joe Root. An important breakthrough for England
NZ need few big hits here with only 14 overs remaining. Latham is trying his best --a four off Plunkett and another one off Wood.
150 up for NZ. Neesham hammered a couple of fours off Stokes. They need a substantial effort from Neesham and his partner Tom Latham
It was a good move by Morgan to get Wood back into attack and allow him to use the Lord's slope
Wood gets Taylor leg before.
Either Morgan or Kane do not fall into this category
Most wickets as captain in World Cup history:— Shafqat Nadeem (@cricinfo_record) July 14, 2019
24 Imran Khan
21 Shahid Afridi
18 Wasim Akram
17 Kapil Dev / JO Holder
13 SO Tikolo
12 Shakib Al Hasan
11 RGD Willis
10 Asif Iqbal / ST Jayasuriya.#CWC19 #CWCFinal19 #ENGvNZ
Ben Stokes into attack. As late as the 31st over
Nicholls falls. And it is that man Plunkett again. A delivery that shaped in and took Nicholls' inside edge and crashed onto to stumps.
Good one Kane
Kane Williamson finishes the #CWC19 with 578 runs. As a captain, only Greg Chappell (686 in B&H World Series 1980/81) and Allan Border (590 in B&H World Series 1984/85) have more runs in an ODI series/tournament!#CWC2019#CWC19Final#EngvNZ #EngvsNZ #NZvEng #NZvsEng— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 14, 2019
50 for Nicholls. Fine innings.
Big wicket for England. Williamson done in by cross seam and extra bounce of Plunkett, an easy catch for Buttler behind the wicket. England had to use DRS and Tucker held their appeal
100 up for NZ in 21.2 overs.
The first delivery of the day that exceeded 150 -- 151 kmph by Wood
50 between Nicholls and Williamson came with four by the former off Wood
First hint of spin and leggie Adil Rashid in
DRINKS: NZ are 63/1 in 15 overs. A good beginning.
Straightaway 147 kmph
Mark Wood into attack
Liam Plunkett into attack. Should say NZ have not looked overawed as yet
New Zealand opening partnerships in ICC WC 2019 - 137*, 35, 0, 12, 0, 5, 29, 2, 1 & 29 (last).
England fans are happy. For a good reason too
The review asked for, the long wait, and finally the release 😅— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019
Here's how England's fans celebrated their first breakthrough of the World Cup final.#CWC19 | #CWC19Final | #NZvENG | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/6l9j30o0x1
Guptill in World Cups 2015: 547 runs; Avg 68.37; SR 104.58; HS 237* - The leading run-getter. 2019: 186 runs; Avg 20.66; SR 84.16; HS 73*
Lovely line by Woakes. The relentless front pad line finally pays off. Guptill is leg before.
6. Lovely shot by Guptill. Ramped Archer over third man.
Early luck going in NZ favour. Nicholls saved from a leg before decision by DRS off Woakes.
Excellent delivery by Archer. Nearly had Guptill who has all squared up
Guptill nurdles one to square off the wicket for 4. He needs some luck here too.
Guptill and Nicholls are opening for NZ
Morgan: It was a 50-50 call. The overheads will lean towards the ball. Whichever side plays better will lift the trophy. Jonny is fully fit, and we're playing the same XI. The strongest part in Edgbaston was our bowling. If we can put our ball in the areas early on today, we are in with a great chance. I'm extremely proud. Everyone has put in the hardwork over the last four years. We have embraced pressure throughout the tournament, and the semi-final epitomized that.
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
NZ win toss and they are batting first
There is a 15-minute delay in toss and first ball. Toss at 2.45 PM IST and match begins at 3.15 pm
Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the ICC WC 2019 final between England and New Zealand. Toss is some 45 minutes away. And the London weather is holding up for now.
