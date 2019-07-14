ICC World Cup 2019: Final: England vs New Zealand: Live Score: Henry removes Roy early as England chase 242

London, July 14: The world order in cricket will witness a new dawn when a title-starved England, led by Eoin Morgan, meet New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 final at Lord's on Sunday (July 14). Both England and New Zealand are eyeing their first 50-over World title.

England's global sporting ambitions have never been fully realised since Sir Alf Ramsey's team won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. Whether it is Gary Linekar or Hary Kane, the 'Cup' that they desperately want never came home during the last five and half decades. Can England change the script or will this be the day when New Zealand add significant piece to their sporting history? MyKhel Live Update.