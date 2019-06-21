ICC World Cup 2019: India probable X against Afghanistan in Southampton

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit has been on a roll in this tournament with two hundreds and a fifty. Afghanistan's first aim will be to get his wicket early and if they allow Rohit to settle down then the Mumbaikar will run away with the match. Rohit will be looking to capitalise against an opposition that is going through a torrid time.

2. KL Rahul

Rahul underlined his worth as an opener with a well-compiled fifty against Pakistan and offered solid support to Rohit. The team management could be tempted to continue the alliance even though they can ask Rishabh Pant to open and push back Rahul to No 4. It remains to be seen whether the think tank wants to restore the lef-right combination at top through Pant.

3. Virat Kohli

Rohit has been the star in the three matches that India played in the World Cup so far. Kohli has made two fifties but has not come up with a big knock yet. He may be waiting to take on the beleaguered Afghan bowlers.

4. Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik/Vijay Shankar

India have another injury worry in Vijay Shankar who was hit by Jasprit Bumrah delivery at nets. If he is available then he stands a good chance to make it to the XI after picking up two wickets against Pakistan. But if he is ruled out then India can mull about either Karthik or Pant, now a part of the squad after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out with a fractured thumb.

5. MS Dhoni

Dhoni fell to Mohammad Amir cheaply in the match against Pakistan and he would like to make a bigger contribution against Afghanistan on Saturday.

6. Kedar Jadhav

Jadhav has been bowling a few support overs for Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle period but he has not got many opportunities with the bat thanks to heavy contribution from the top order. Jadhav will be eager to stay afloat in his own way.

7. Hardik Pandya

Hardik has come up the order to accelerate the run rate and he could do that again against Afghanistan, if the situation arises. He had also joined the party with the ball against Pakistan with back-to-back wickets of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik, Hardik would like to keep that template.

8. Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal had a modest game against Pakistan with the ball and the leggie would be eager to make amends. The Afghan batsmen will be wary of his subtle variations and ability to pick wickets.

9. Kuldeep Yadav

The wrist spinner made a telling impact against Pakistan with the crucial wickets of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. The delivery to dismiss Azam since has been the talking point and Kuldeep would like to continue in the same vein.

10. Mohammed Shami

Shami is certain to come in the XI for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The pacer has been in good touch of late and he would like to exploit the chance with a strong show against Afghanistan at Southampton.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

He has been at the top of his game in this World Cup and would like to underline the fact with a force effort against Afghanistan. Bumrah could be too heavy for a side that has been struggling right through this event.