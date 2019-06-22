Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Afghanistan, Live Score: Kohli & boys look to continue winning momentum

Southampton, June 22: An upbeat Indian Cricket Team is going to face Afghanistan in it's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tie at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday (June 22).

Team India haven't yet lost a game in the tournament while their Afghanistan counterparts are yet to taste their maiden win. The Virat Kohli-led Indian side would be looking to continue their winning momentum however they might look to test the bench and give the rest of the players some match practice.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is already out for a couple of games, hence Mohammed Shami will replace the UP speedster to lead the pace attack along with Jasprit Bumrah. Apart from Shami, team management could also make some changes in the Playing XI against a weaker opposition.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, would take confidence from their last game against the Men In Blue when these two teams last met during the Asia Cup 2018. That game resulted in a tie and Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan shined for his team. However, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not playing in that game.

Afghanistan have three quality spinners in their ranks and they would be hoping to give India a run for their money. But the fact that they were taken to the cleaners by England batters in the previous game would also be playing on the back of their mind.

Here Mykhel brings to you the live updates from the match between two teams:

02:11 pm

Big achievement for India but Afghanistan's strength is their spin attack.

02:09 pm

When these two teams last faced each other on the cricket field!

02:07 pm

This is how the 22-yard strip for the match looks like.

02:07 pm

Team India arrives at the stadium for the match.

Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 14:04 [IST]
