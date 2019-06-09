Cricket

Live Blog
By

ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Australia, Live Score: Openers off to a cautious start as India bat first

London, June 9: Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team will face in-form Australia at the Oval on Sunday (June 9) in their second ICC World Cup 2019 here at The Oval. Both the teams are fresh from wins in their previous game.

While India fought hard to beat South Africa, defending champions Australia saw off a few nervy moments before emerging victors against the West Indies. Australia are comfortably ahead in the head-to-head to record against India in the quadrennial event.

Both the teams are studded with some of the best limited-overs cricketer in the current generation and that makes this clash even more exciting.

If Australia have in-form David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in their ranks, India, on the other hand, would be boasting on the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Japrit Bumrah.

MyKhel brings to you the live updates of the match between Australia and India.

Auto Refresh Feeds
03:42 pm

Pat Cummins bowls the tight line after Coulter-Nile went for runs in the previous over. India - 39/0 after 9 overs.

03:36 pm

4,wd,4,4,! A hat-trick of boundaries from Dhawan against Coulter Nile and the crowd at The Oval gets electrified.

03:33 pm

Four! Shikhar Dhawan gets a boundary off Coulter-Nile straight down the ground after playing back-to-back dot balls.

03:32 pm

First bowling change for Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile is brought into the attack in the 8th over as Australia captain Aaron Finch eyes a wicket early on in the first powerplay.

03:26 pm

Tight over from Starc as he concedes just 3 from it. India are 21/0 after 6 overs.

03:22 pm

Four! First boundary of the Indian innings came from Shikhar Dhawan's bat as he sweetly times the ball towards the cover region. India - 18/0 after 5 overs.

03:17 pm

A riveting contest early on!

03:10 pm

Big toss to win, reckons Michael Vaughan.

03:07 pm

Dropped! Brilliant effort from Nathan Coulter-Nile at square-leg. He almost had Rohit Sharma caught as the batsman flicked it towards the led side.

03:04 pm

India are 2/0 after 1st over bowled by Cummins. Dhawan will be on strike in the second over when Starc starts from the other end.

03:03 pm

Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a double as he taps the ball towards the cover region.

02:59 pm

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are into the middle to open India's innings. Pat Cummins to open the bowling for Australia.

02:35 pm

Toss: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first. India are playing with an unchanged XI on a used pitch at The Oval.

02:27 pm

Michael Slater with the pitch report: It's a typical Oval wicket with a covering of thick grass and it will do a bit later in the day. Kohli or Finch might select to bat first as it looks a good pitch to bat on. 280+ score on the cards.

02:26 pm

The Oval pitch has always favoured the teams chasing, so toss is going to be crucial in this game.

02:25 pm

Australian supporters are gathering at The Oval.

02:18 pm

Can Team India set the record straight against the Aussies in the WC?

02:17 pm

Fans queuing up for the mega contest between India and Australia.

02:14 pm

Have a look at the 22-yard-strip for today's game.

02:13 pm

Team India all set for the big game.

02:13 pm

Legends arrive at The Oval for the big match.

02:12 pm

Glenn Maxwell getting ready for the big match.

Sunday, June 9, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
