ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Australia, Live Score: Openers off to a cautious start as India bat first

London, June 9: Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team will face in-form Australia at the Oval on Sunday (June 9) in their second ICC World Cup 2019 here at The Oval. Both the teams are fresh from wins in their previous game.
While India fought hard to beat South Africa, defending champions Australia saw off a few nervy moments before emerging victors against the West Indies. Australia are comfortably ahead in the head-to-head to record against India in the quadrennial event.
CWC 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table
Both the teams are studded with some of the best limited-overs cricketer in the current generation and that makes this clash even more exciting.
If Australia have in-form David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in their ranks, India, on the other hand, would be boasting on the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Japrit Bumrah.
MyKhel brings to you the live updates of the match between Australia and India.
Pat Cummins bowls the tight line after Coulter-Nile went for runs in the previous over. India - 39/0 after 9 overs.
4,wd,4,4,! A hat-trick of boundaries from Dhawan against Coulter Nile and the crowd at The Oval gets electrified.
Nathan Coulter-Nile last ten balls bowled:— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 9, 2019
FOUR
FOUR
FOUR
FOUR
0
0
FOUR
wide
FOUR
FOUR
1#INDvAUS #CWC19 #TeamIndia
Four! Shikhar Dhawan gets a boundary off Coulter-Nile straight down the ground after playing back-to-back dot balls.
First bowling change for Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile is brought into the attack in the 8th over as Australia captain Aaron Finch eyes a wicket early on in the first powerplay.
Tight over from Starc as he concedes just 3 from it. India are 21/0 after 6 overs.
Four! First boundary of the Indian innings came from Shikhar Dhawan's bat as he sweetly times the ball towards the cover region. India - 18/0 after 5 overs.
A riveting contest early on!
Big part of this match. Starc and Cummins vs Rohit and Shikhar.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 9, 2019
Big toss to win, reckons Michael Vaughan.
This is perfect pitch for an Indian style team ... Dry ... No real pace ... Will spin more as the game goes on ... Huge toss to have Won me thinks ... #CWC19— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 9, 2019
Dropped! Brilliant effort from Nathan Coulter-Nile at square-leg. He almost had Rohit Sharma caught as the batsman flicked it towards the led side.
Emirates says Fly Better. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/p9MGGxm7OB— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 9, 2019
India are 2/0 after 1st over bowled by Cummins. Dhawan will be on strike in the second over when Starc starts from the other end.
Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a double as he taps the ball towards the cover region.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are into the middle to open India's innings. Pat Cummins to open the bowling for Australia.
Toss: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first. India are playing with an unchanged XI on a used pitch at The Oval.
Michael Slater with the pitch report: It's a typical Oval wicket with a covering of thick grass and it will do a bit later in the day. Kohli or Finch might select to bat first as it looks a good pitch to bat on. 280+ score on the cards.
The Oval pitch has always favoured the teams chasing, so toss is going to be crucial in this game.
Since the start of the 2017 Champions Trophy there have been eight completed ODIs at the Oval. The chasing team have won 5/8 with the three scores defended being: 311, 330 and 338. In this period 321 and 356 have been successfully chased down. Runs flow at The Oval. #CWC19— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 9, 2019
Australian supporters are gathering at The Oval.
Great atmosphere building at The Oval! Coin toss just a few minutes away... #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/d6yvawANfl— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 9, 2019
Can Team India set the record straight against the Aussies in the WC?
India have only been successful three out of 11 times in WC against Australia and also have never posted over 300 against Australia in World Cups. May be it's time to set that record straight #INDvAUS— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) June 9, 2019
Fans queuing up for the mega contest between India and Australia.
#CCWorldCup2019 #INDvAUS— Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) June 9, 2019
Good morning from Kennington Oval. Toss in 20 minutes. Teams doing their pre-match routine. Not an electric atmosphere yet, but many fans still queuing in. pic.twitter.com/Xvh7kqFf1w
Have a look at the 22-yard-strip for today's game.
What does the pitch look like to you? Win the toss and ?#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/qVFF7sIn9E— BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2019
Team India all set for the big game.
All set for this one #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/YheujuWGhP— BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2019
Legends arrive at The Oval for the big match.
Some cricketing legends at The Oval this morning!#INDvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Lbx2CE5vNX— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019
Glenn Maxwell getting ready for the big match.
Ready? 😀 #CmonAussie #CWC19 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WcUD1yRA6o— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here