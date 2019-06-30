Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs England, Live Score: Slow start for India in the big run chase as Rahul falls cheaply

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs England, Live Score: Slow start for India in the big run chase as Rahul falls cheaply
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Birmingham, June 30: A ruthless India, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated England in Sunday's (June 30) high-profile World Cup encounter.

With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust World's No 1 ODI team from the global event. So, who will emerge the winner today? Follow MyKhel Live Updates for details of the India vs England match.

08:43 pm

Fifty! Fifth consecutive half-century from Virat Kohli. He's equalled Steve Smith's record with five back-to-back half-centuries in a WC.

08:35 pm

Adil Rashid has been brought in the attack by the English captain. They are looking to break this partnership between Kohli and Rohit.

08:32 pm

Drinks break! India 71/1 after 18 overs. Rohit - 29* & Kohli - 42* are present into the middle. England pacers have bowled really well as they've kept the Indian batters silent mostly.

08:16 pm

Cracking shot from Virat Kohli off Mark Wood and the ball raced towards extra-cover boundary like a tracer bullet. 50 comes up for India with that boundary. India - 51/1 after 14 overs.

08:10 pm

India's famed 'Fab-Four' in the commentary box.

08:07 pm

1,0,4,0,0,4! 9 runs came from Mark Wood's first over. India 40/1 after 12.

07:59 pm

Cautious start for India as they have added only 28 runs in the first powerplay and lost the wicket of KL Rahul. Rohit and Kohli are present into the middle. Indian batsmen have played 48 dot balls in the first 10 overs.

07:51 pm

Tight over from Jofra Archer as he concedes just 2 singles from it. India - 22/1 after 8 overs.

07:47 pm

Chris Woakes finally concedes a run on his 19th delivery. India reach 20/1 after 7 overs.

07:40 pm

Superb bowling at the start from England as they concede just 9 run first 5 overs and bagged the wicket of KL Rahul. This isn't an ideal start for India. 3 consecutive maiden overs from Woakes.

07:31 pm

Wicket! Early blow for Team India in the big run chase as KL Rahul departs without even scoring. He played 8 dot balls on the trot and gives a simple return catch to bowler Chris Woakes. India - 8/1 after 2.3 overs. Soft dismissal this. Excellent start for England.

07:28 pm

Four, 0,0,0(dropped), Four,0! Rohit gets off the mark on the first ball he faced and got a reprieve after three deliveries as Joe Root puts down a sitter at slip. India - 8/0 after 2 overs.

07:24 pm

Brilliant start from Woakes as he starts with a maiden over. KL Rahul played all six balls cautiously.

07:19 pm

Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are walking into the middle to start run chase of 338. Chris Woakes will start with the first new ball for England.

07:13 pm

Bumrah is awesome!

07:12 pm

Jason Roy talks about his knock on his return: Good to be back out there. Spending time on the bench isn't great. Jonny (Bairstow) played extremely well. We have put a competitive score on the board... hope we can bowl well. I ran well between the wickets (the injury wasn't an issue). I kept it at about 80%, which is the target from the doctor. so I feel good. Thanks to Bumrah, he hit me pretty hard (on the bruise on the right hand). We got to get that assessed by the doctor and see where we are at. We got a good start, we didn't want to put a target on us. We just wanted to bat positively. We are pretty happy with 337. With the sort of bowling attack we have we should be alright. Fingers crossed.

06:54 pm

Vaughan spot on

06:53 pm

England made 337/7. Going to be tall chase for India.

06:44 pm

Champion no wonder

06:41 pm

Shami has five-for as he dismisses Woakes. Good catch by Rohit at deep.

06:34 pm

Shami has his 4th wicket. Caught and bowled Buttler for 20. After conceding 17 runs in that over. Last laugh. Buttler out for 20 and England are 310/5

06:25 pm

Take a bow Big Ben

06:23 pm

Scary scary that

06:17 pm

If you have not watched. Watch it now. Brilliant Jadeja

06:07 pm

Chahal finishes his 10 overs -- 88 runs.

06:06 pm

50 partnership between Root and Morgan. Off 47 balls

06:03 pm

Left-hander to left-hander

05:59 pm

After 40 overs, England are 245/3. How much they can go on from here. Bumrah back for his 3rd spell.

05:58 pm

Oh what a shot by Ben Stokes, a reverse swept 6 off Chahal. Just ridiculous power and timing

05:57 pm

Shami is on fire

05:53 pm

A quick update on KL Rahul: Just an external injury and he can bat.

05:47 pm

Kuldeep did a fine job

05:39 pm

No boundary for England in the last 9 nine overs. Brilliant come back by India. Pressure mounting on England

05:34 pm

Disappointed for sure

05:33 pm

In depth view that!

05:32 pm

India have pulled back things nicely in the last few overs.

05:32 pm

Out Morgan and to a short ball. This time from Shami. Kedar Jadhav takes a good catch at square leg. Out for 1 and England are 207/3

05:25 pm

Out Bairstow for 111 after a brief struggle post his 100. Slashed Shami uppishly to Pant at deep mid off. Relief for India

05:04 pm

Some news on KL Rahul

05:03 pm

Batting might and you will be wondering why England are struggling to enter semis.

04:57 pm

100 for Bairstow. Brilliant knock.

04:54 pm

That's interesting

04:45 pm

Bumrah back for a second spell -- first was 4-1-8-0

04:45 pm

Old Boys United

04:44 pm

Roy is out for 66. He wanted to clear Kuldeep over long on but distance was not there. And Jadeja, who is on for Rahul on the field, has taken a sensational catch.

04:38 pm

The pitch is a bit two paced. And it could further deteriorate in the second innings.

04:32 pm

150 for England in 20.1 overs with a 6 by Bairstow off Kuldeep

04:30 pm

Some cold numbers

04:27 pm

Cheeky KP!

04:25 pm

Another little piece of stat England would like

04:24 pm

OMINOUS!

04:23 pm

A maiden by Chahal. Oops. typed early. Bairstow pulled him for a 6.

04:21 pm

A massive 90m 6 by Roy off Kuldeep. Just to celebrate that fifty on return

04:19 pm

50 for Jason Roy off 41 balls.

04:19 pm

Oh! KL Rahul is out of the field for now after that fall near the ropes while attempting to catch a hit by Bairstow. Hope he is fine.

04:14 pm

6 Again by Bairstow off Chahal. 112/0 after 16 overs. This is serious assault by England. Drinks and India need that.

04:12 pm

50 for Jonny Bairstow. 100 for England in 15.3 overs. All thru a 6 by Bairstow off Chahal. KL Rahul nearly pulled off stunner near the ropes but just missed.

04:10 pm

Check out Kuldeep vs England

04:07 pm

Kuldeep Yadav comes in. In the past, England had struggled against left-arm wrist spin. Can Kuldeep blunt England?

04:05 pm

It was a massive blow by Bairstow, on one knee and swept Chahal over mid-wicket for 6.

04:02 pm

Something for England to cheer

04:00 pm

Bairstow joins the party with two successive fours off Pandya. It is clear that England are targetting India's third seamer.

03:57 pm

Roy and Bairstow.

03:54 pm

Roy celebrates the escape with a 6 and 4 in the next two balls.

03:53 pm

The Ultra Edge showed there was a healthy edge on his gloves off Pandya to Dhoni. But India refuse to go DRS and Roy has been saved.

03:52 pm

50 up for England in 10.4 overs.

03:49 pm

Hardik Pandya replaces Bumrah.

03:47 pm

England reach 47 for no loss after 10 overs.

03:42 pm

Bumrah bowls a maiden. 4-0-8-0 his spell stands now. Amazing

03:38 pm

Couple of fours by Roy off Chahal and he is showing here what England missed in the last couple of matches when he was out injured.

03:25 pm

Spin in the sixth over -- And Chahal it is

03:05 pm

Two fours in the first over by Roy and Shami beat him twice outside off, so a mixed over to begin with.

03:00 pm

Bairstow and Jason Roy are opening for England while Shami will open the bowling for India.

02:51 pm

Not really looking up for England

02:43 pm

India will be chasing here and England will be looking to put 350+ and it is a must-win game for them

02:40 pm

Eoin Morgan: We are going to bat first. Tactical move to bring in Plunkett in place of Moeen. There could be a bit more pace and bounce. We are rejigged and reset as a team.

02:40 pm

Kohli: Love chasing. But honestly we would have batted first today. We haven't chased after the first game in the tournament, so it's a good challenge for us. We haven't really focused on the opposition in this tournament, that's why we have been consistent. We do have one change. Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. He has a small boundary. Once he gets to 20, then it's a different ball game. To be honest I haven't seen what's been happening outside. But I do believe the Pakistani fans will be supporting us, which is a rare thing

02:39 pm

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

02:39 pm

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

02:32 pm

Check the stat

02:28 pm

Of course, India will be playing in an orange-dominated jersey today.

02:26 pm

2 Outstanding batsmen.

02:25 pm

Will we see a change in the line-up today? Will Pant and Jadeja come in? We will know in 5 minutes.

02:12 pm

Welcome to MyKhel's coverage of the match between India and England. A win can take India assuredly to semis while the defeat can push England to the brink. Toss is some 15 minutes away. Stay tuned.

