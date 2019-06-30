ICC World Cup 2019: India vs England, Live Score: Slow start for India in the big run chase as Rahul falls cheaply

Birmingham, June 30: A ruthless India, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated England in Sunday's (June 30) high-profile World Cup encounter.

With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust World's No 1 ODI team from the global event. So, who will emerge the winner today? Follow MyKhel Live Updates for details of the India vs England match.