ICC World Cup 2019: India vs England, Live Score: Roy, Bairstow put India under pressure

Live Blog
By

India face England in ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday
India face England in ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday

Birmingham, June 30: A ruthless India, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated England in Sunday's (June 30) high-profile World Cup encounter.

With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust World's No 1 ODI team from the global event. So, who will emerge the winner today? Follow MyKhel Live Updates for details of the India vs England match.

04:14 pm

6 Again by Bairstow off Chahal. 112/0 after 16 overs. This is serious assault by England. Drinks and India need that.

04:12 pm

50 for Jonny Bairstow. 100 for England in 15.3 overs. All thru a 6 by Bairstow off Chahal. KL Rahul nearly pulled off stunner near the ropes but just missed.

04:10 pm

Check out Kuldeep vs England

04:07 pm

Kuldeep Yadav comes in. In the past, England had struggled against left-arm wrist spin. Can Kuldeep blunt England?

04:05 pm

It was a massive blow by Bairstow, on one knee and swept Chahal over mid-wicket for 6.

04:02 pm

Something for England to cheer

04:00 pm

Bairstow joins the party with two successive fours off Pandya. It is clear that England are targetting India's third seamer.

03:57 pm

Roy and Bairstow.

03:54 pm

Roy celebrates the escape with a 6 and 4 in the next two balls.

03:53 pm

The Ultra Edge showed there was a healthy edge on his gloves off Pandya to Dhoni. But India refuse to go DRS and Roy has been saved.

03:52 pm

50 up for England in 10.4 overs.

03:49 pm

Hardik Pandya replaces Bumrah.

03:47 pm

England reach 47 for no loss after 10 overs.

03:42 pm

Bumrah bowls a maiden. 4-0-8-0 his spell stands now. Amazing

03:38 pm

Couple of fours by Roy off Chahal and he is showing here what England missed in the last couple of matches when he was out injured.

03:25 pm

Spin in the sixth over -- And Chahal it is

03:05 pm

Two fours in the first over by Roy and Shami beat him twice outside off, so a mixed over to begin with.

03:00 pm

Bairstow and Jason Roy are opening for England while Shami will open the bowling for India.

02:51 pm

Not really looking up for England

02:43 pm

India will be chasing here and England will be looking to put 350+ and it is a must-win game for them

02:40 pm

Eoin Morgan: We are going to bat first. Tactical move to bring in Plunkett in place of Moeen. There could be a bit more pace and bounce. We are rejigged and reset as a team.

02:40 pm

Kohli: Love chasing. But honestly we would have batted first today. We haven't chased after the first game in the tournament, so it's a good challenge for us. We haven't really focused on the opposition in this tournament, that's why we have been consistent. We do have one change. Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. He has a small boundary. Once he gets to 20, then it's a different ball game. To be honest I haven't seen what's been happening outside. But I do believe the Pakistani fans will be supporting us, which is a rare thing

02:39 pm

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

02:39 pm

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

02:32 pm

Check the stat

02:28 pm

Of course, India will be playing in an orange-dominated jersey today.

02:26 pm

2 Outstanding batsmen.

02:25 pm

Will we see a change in the line-up today? Will Pant and Jadeja come in? We will know in 5 minutes.

02:12 pm

Welcome to MyKhel's coverage of the match between India and England. A win can take India assuredly to semis while the defeat can push England to the brink. Toss is some 15 minutes away. Stay tuned.

Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
