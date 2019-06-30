ICC World Cup 2019: India vs England, Live Score: Roy, Bairstow put India under pressure

Birmingham, June 30: A ruthless India, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated England in Sunday's (June 30) high-profile World Cup encounter.
With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust World's No 1 ODI team from the global event. So, who will emerge the winner today? Follow MyKhel Live Updates for details of the India vs England match.
6 Again by Bairstow off Chahal. 112/0 after 16 overs. This is serious assault by England. Drinks and India need that.
50 for Jonny Bairstow. 100 for England in 15.3 overs. All thru a 6 by Bairstow off Chahal. KL Rahul nearly pulled off stunner near the ropes but just missed.
Last summer, England struggled against Kuldeep Yadav in the opening game - but then improved. They did so either by Joe Root's method (coming down the track) or sitting deep and reading him off the pitch. Kuldeep is excellent, but very slow - the latter is a great option. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/NTlnYyN8y1— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 30, 2019
Kuldeep Yadav comes in. In the past, England had struggled against left-arm wrist spin. Can Kuldeep blunt England?
It was a massive blow by Bairstow, on one knee and swept Chahal over mid-wicket for 6.
73* - This is now @englandcricket's highest men's @cricketworldcup opening partnership v @BCCI. Platform. #cwc19 #INDvENG— OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 30, 2019
Bairstow joins the party with two successive fours off Pandya. It is clear that England are targetting India's third seamer.
Back together. Back in the runs 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 30, 2019
Follow live: https://t.co/hHJdW0MDs3 #ExpressYourself #CWC19 #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/zGYsOCCWhx
Roy celebrates the escape with a 6 and 4 in the next two balls.
The Ultra Edge showed there was a healthy edge on his gloves off Pandya to Dhoni. But India refuse to go DRS and Roy has been saved.
50 up for England in 10.4 overs.
Hardik Pandya replaces Bumrah.
England reach 47 for no loss after 10 overs.
Bumrah bowls a maiden. 4-0-8-0 his spell stands now. Amazing
Couple of fours by Roy off Chahal and he is showing here what England missed in the last couple of matches when he was out injured.
Spin in the sixth over -- And Chahal it is
Two fours in the first over by Roy and Shami beat him twice outside off, so a mixed over to begin with.
Bairstow and Jason Roy are opening for England while Shami will open the bowling for India.
So far we have counted 86 England fans at Edgbaston .. Including the team & management .. #CWC19— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2019
India will be chasing here and England will be looking to put 350+ and it is a must-win game for them
Eoin Morgan: We are going to bat first. Tactical move to bring in Plunkett in place of Moeen. There could be a bit more pace and bounce. We are rejigged and reset as a team.
Kohli: Love chasing. But honestly we would have batted first today. We haven't chased after the first game in the tournament, so it's a good challenge for us. We haven't really focused on the opposition in this tournament, that's why we have been consistent. We do have one change. Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. He has a small boundary. Once he gets to 20, then it's a different ball game. To be honest I haven't seen what's been happening outside. But I do believe the Pakistani fans will be supporting us, which is a rare thing
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
This will be the 100th ODI between England & India— Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) June 30, 2019
India is 1st & England 2nd on the ICC ODI Rankings
England has not won a CWC match against India since 1992
England & India’s last CWC match at Bengaluru in 2011 ended in a tie#WeAreEngland #TeamIndia #CWC19 #ENGvIND 🏴 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZQxWl73BJd
Of course, India will be playing in an orange-dominated jersey today.
What do you think these two are talking about? 🤔 #CWC19 | #ENGvIND | #WeAreEngland | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/kleoq4wbFH— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019
Will we see a change in the line-up today? Will Pant and Jadeja come in? We will know in 5 minutes.
Welcome to MyKhel's coverage of the match between India and England. A win can take India assuredly to semis while the defeat can push England to the brink. Toss is some 15 minutes away. Stay tuned.
