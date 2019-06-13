ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Live Score: Teams eye win amid inclement weather fears

Nottingham, June 13: India and New Zealand are ready to put their 100 per cent records on the line on Thursday (June 13) - but their ICC World Cup 2019 clash could end in soggy fashion at Trent Bridge.

Three straight wins have put New Zealand in a commanding position from which to secure a semifinal place, while India have started with victories over South Africa and Australia.

Yet an inclement forecast suggests the match between the sides risks becoming the latest in this tournament to be washed out, or at least severely hampered by rain.