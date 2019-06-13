Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Live Score: Teams eye win amid inclement weather fears

Live Blog
By

India, New Zealand eye win amid inclement weather fears
India, New Zealand eye win amid inclement weather fears

Nottingham, June 13: India and New Zealand are ready to put their 100 per cent records on the line on Thursday (June 13) - but their ICC World Cup 2019 clash could end in soggy fashion at Trent Bridge.

Three straight wins have put New Zealand in a commanding position from which to secure a semifinal place, while India have started with victories over South Africa and Australia.

Yet an inclement forecast suggests the match between the sides risks becoming the latest in this tournament to be washed out, or at least severely hampered by rain. Here's MyKhel Live Updates of the India vs New Zealand game.

Auto Refresh Feeds
03:12 pm

Rain has stopped and the covers are being moved.

03:07 pm

Next inspection at 3.30 pm. That of course, no further rain

03:00 pm

Not very good info that

02:53 pm

Covers are back. Inspection might be postponed.

02:51 pm

Okay, apparently drizzle again in TB

02:43 pm

Official pitch/ground inspection is at 3 pm. But Kiwis are out on the ground for a recee.

02:41 pm

Umpire Paul Reiffel has this to say: The pitch is fine. But because of so much rain, we need to give it some time. It’s a damp day. No wind, no sun so we’ll have to wait for the outfield to dry. Inspection at 10.30 AM (3 PM IST).

02:25 pm

Latest from TB: 3 pm inspection.

02:20 pm

No rain at the moment in Trent Bridge. Covers are coming off slowly. Let'hope, pray for clear day

01:55 pm

As rain is the forecast for the day, why don't you dip into R Kaushik write-up on KL Rahul?

01:50 pm

Listen to what Hardik and Kuldeep have tp say -- courtesy BCCI

01:36 pm

Here is the latest weather word.

12:45 pm

Dark. Cloudy. 10 degree temperature. Raining. Not an ideal day for cricket in Trent Bridge.

12:32 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India vs New Zealand game and can we see a full match today or will it be a truncated game or will it be a washout? We will have to wait and stay tuned for updates.

More INDIA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 18 - June 13 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue