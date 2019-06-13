ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Live Score: Teams eye win amid inclement weather fears

Nottingham, June 13: India and New Zealand are ready to put their 100 per cent records on the line on Thursday (June 13) - but their ICC World Cup 2019 clash could end in soggy fashion at Trent Bridge.
Three straight wins have put New Zealand in a commanding position from which to secure a semifinal place, while India have started with victories over South Africa and Australia.
Yet an inclement forecast suggests the match between the sides risks becoming the latest in this tournament to be washed out, or at least severely hampered by rain. Here's MyKhel Live Updates of the India vs New Zealand game.
Rain has stopped and the covers are being moved.
Next inspection at 3.30 pm. That of course, no further rain
Not very good info that
Oh dear! Was looking good and here comes the drizzle again. Big issue here is even if stops there is neither sunlight nor a breeze to dry the outfield. Also, the covers cover the square and not the entire ground.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 13, 2019
Covers are back. Inspection might be postponed.
Okay, apparently drizzle again in TB
Official pitch/ground inspection is at 3 pm. But Kiwis are out on the ground for a recee.
Pitch inspection in 20 mins with the umpires - @JimmyNeesh is doing his own now with a ☕️ #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/kwzfyV3m2v— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 13, 2019
Umpire Paul Reiffel has this to say: The pitch is fine. But because of so much rain, we need to give it some time. It’s a damp day. No wind, no sun so we’ll have to wait for the outfield to dry. Inspection at 10.30 AM (3 PM IST).
Latest from TB: 3 pm inspection.
No rain at the moment in Trent Bridge. Covers are coming off slowly. Let'hope, pray for clear day
As rain is the forecast for the day, why don't you dip into R Kaushik write-up on KL Rahul?
Over to @klrahul11 now in potentially overcast conditions against a crack @BLACKCAPS attack, writes @kausheek68 from #Nottingham for @mykhelcom @cricketworldcup #ICCWorldCup2019 #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 #INDvNZ #CWC19 #WorldCup https://t.co/tIkAGMYMAZ— myKhel.com (@mykhelcom) June 12, 2019
Listen to what Hardik and Kuldeep have tp say -- courtesy BCCI
As we gear up for #TeamIndia's fixture in Trent Bridge, @imkuldeep18 & @hardikpandya7 relive their Nottingham memories #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/H9AEorEoa1— BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2019
Here is the latest weather word.
Hello and welcome to the Trent Bridge. Slightly dark at the moment, but no rain 🤞. Parts of the ground under cover at the moment. pic.twitter.com/nbFR0AQiPh— BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2019
Dark. Cloudy. 10 degree temperature. Raining. Not an ideal day for cricket in Trent Bridge.
Weather update for today's #INDvNZ #CWC19 match at Trent Bridge...— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 13, 2019
10.00 am - 80%
11.00 am - 20%
12.00 pm - 20%
1.00 pm - 20%
2.00 pm - 20%
3.00 pm - 50%
4.00 pm - 50%
5.00 pm - 20%
6.00 pm - 20%
via https://t.co/Al33FuFwnu pic.twitter.com/gLHU12GIaM
Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India vs New Zealand game and can we see a full match today or will it be a truncated game or will it be a washout? We will have to wait and stay tuned for updates.
