ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: Live Score: Vijay Shankar traps Imam-ul-Haq for 7 as Pakistan chase 337

Manchester, June 16: A cricketing rivalry that transcends beyond the realms of 22-yards will be reignited when India Vs Pakistan takes place in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter that could have fascinating sub-plots with Rain Gods threatening an anti-climactic twist. The match will take place in Manchester's Old Trafford, on June 16.
The escalating cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring nations add to the intrigue with KL Rahul's technique being tested by Mohammed Amir and Wahab Riaz's skills finding more than a match in a colossus like Virat Kohli.
Even if they feel that it's just another game, perhaps all players in their hearts know that this is a special match even if at times the reason in purely non-cricketing. So who will be the winner? Follow MyKhel Live Score.
This is how DLS Method would play its role in the match.
As Pakistan have started their innings with no reduction in overs, previous calculations wrt DLS have become redundant.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
If the rain comes after 20 overs & no further play is possible, Pakistan need to be...
110/1
126/2
147/3
172/4
203/5
237/6
271/7
to win#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
WICKET!! Vijay Shankar bowls his first ball in the World Cup and he traps Imam-ul-Haq (7) right in front. The umpire had no problem raising his finger. Bhuvi's absence isn't felt for the time being. Pakistan - 13/1 after 4.5 overs.
Out! Vijay Shankar, brought into the attack to replace the injured Kumar, traps Imam-ul-Haq (7) with his first ball! 1-13.
Oh No! Bad news for India as Bhuvneshwar seems to have pulled his hamstring and he's walking out of the field. Vijay Shankar will complete the over now.
DLS Method will favour the team batting second, India would hope for a full game or early wickets.
Now that the game has started D/L will favour the side batting second in a curtailed game if they have wickets in hand. India either want early wickets or a full game— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 16, 2019
4 runs conceded by Bumrah from his first over. He was hit for a boundary in that over by Fakhar Zaman. Pakistan - 6/0 after 2 overs.
Tidy first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pakistan score 2/0 after 1st over in the run chase of 337.
Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are back into the middle to start their run chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the bowling for India.
Okay. Here we go. The chase is on for real this time. Pakistan need 337 to win. Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman take on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to kick off proceedings
Indian fielders are present in the middle as the rain has stopped.
Players from both the teams walk into the middle to start the second innings but light shower starts and covers are back on the pitch. Hopefully, these are the passing shower.
Looks like Pakistan have a big task at hand.
If Pakistan pull it off today, it will be the highest successful chase in the World Cup history.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
By the way, Pakistan's highest successful chase so far in World Cup has been 264/6 v New Zealand in 1992.#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
India make 336/5 at the end of innings. Pakistan will have a tough chase.
Bizarre this
Snicko showing Kohli didn't hit it, and yet he walked. Bizarre scenes. A creak in the handle may be the culprit.
Has Kohli erred in walking? There was no edge in the ultra slow motion on hawk eye.
Pertinent
So, who in Pakistan decided that Amir should be recalled! Can you imagine this bowling side without him..— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 16, 2019
Kohli out for 77 and India are 314/5. He snared Kohli with a well directed short ball, pull ending up in the hands of Sarfraz behind the wicket.
Kohli begins with a four off Riaz
Play resumes and India are 305/4 in 46.4 overs.
Play to resume at 7.10 IST. No overs lost.
Umpires are out for inspection
Covers are coming off and the drizzle has died down. Hopefully we will have a 50-over game.
A little more detailed look at targets for Pakistan if Indian innings ends at this point.
If,however, there is time for only "n" overs, then Pakistan's target would be:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
Overs Target
40 298
35 272
30 245
25 215
20 184#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19 https://t.co/kIgIDRisYD
A quick update on target for Pakistan
If that's the end of Indian innings and Pakistan get to play 46 overs, their target would be 327.#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
OH god! Rain has come down at Old Trafford. India are 305/4 in 46.4 overs.
King Kohli
Most runs after 222 innings in the ODIs:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
11000+ Virat Kohli
8750 Sourav Ganguly
8571 Sachin Tendulkar
8463 Brian Lara#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
300 for India with 4 overs to go.
Dhoni falls to a left-arm pacer again, this time to Amir for 1 and India are 298 for 4.
Look at the post
Quickest to ……runs in the ODIs:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
5000 : Hashim Amla (101)
6000: Hashim Amla (123)
7000: Hashim Amla (150)
8000: Virat Kohli (175)
9000: Virat Kohli (194)
10000: Virat Kohli (205)
11000: Virat Kohli (222)#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
Kohli reached 11000 runs in 222 innings. Some 50 innings less than Tendulkar, second in the list.
11000 ODI runs for Kohli and he is the fastest to the mark.
Amir strikes, and India lose 3rd wicket for 285. Pandya tried the helicopter but could not clear Babar Azam at long on.
50 for Kohli and he has batted beautifully here.
The Indian way
Fastest to 1000 ODI runs in England:— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 16, 2019
18 inns - Rohit Sharma
19 inns - Shikhar Dhawan
Rohit completed the milestone today while Dhawan in the previous game. #INDvPAK #CWC19
Meanwhile, a mishit by Hardik goes for a 6 off Hasan Ali.
Pakistan have been quite fine in the end overs and can they do that here?
248/2 in 40 overs. Final 10 overs are coming up. Who will win the end over battle?
Hardik Pandya in at No 4.
Rohit wanted to clear the fielder at short fine leg off Hasan. But all he could manage was a spooned-catch to Wahab. Out for 140. Brilliant innings.
How happy the crowd is after Rohit 100
💯 🙌 👏— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019
The Manchester crowd react to Rohit Sharma reaching his hundred!
#CWC19 | #INDvPAK | #TeamIndia
Rohit edges one off Imad and it went for a four. But the Indian spinners will be happy to see that turn and bounce on the pitch.
200 up for India in the 35th over. They will be aiming a big one from here.
50 partnership between Rohit and Kohli
24th ODI hundred for Rohit, with a single off Shadab Khan
Mohammad Amir is back into attack. A good move by Sarfraz
6 off Hasan and Rohit into the 90s.
150 up for India in 25.4 overs.
Rahul out for 57. He pushed at a slower delivery from Wahab Riaz, who came around the wicket. Babar Azam takes a dolly at covers. India are 136/1
Amir has been warned twice by umpires about stepping on to the pitch in his follow through and now Riaz gets warned. One more can see them banned for this innings
Massive 87 M six by KL Rahul off Hafeez. He made space and carved over long off. Just to celebrate that 50, methinks.
Pak gave ball to another veteran Mohammad Hafeez and Rohit greeted him with a four down the ground.
The vastly experienced Shoaib Malik is into attack now.
100 up for India in 18 overs.
Rohit scales new heights
Indian batsmen with 50+ scores in their first 3 inns in a World Cup:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
Navjot Singh Sidhu (in 1987)
Sachin Tendulkar (in 1996)
Yuvraj Singh (in 2011)
ROHIT SHARMA (in 2019)#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
Rohit in his last five innings: 95(92) 56(89) 122(144)* 57(70) 50(34)*
A 100 against SA, a 50 against Australia and now a 50 against Pakistan, Rohit is flowing so far in the tournament.
Rohit Sharma hammers a full toss from Shadab for 6 and then cuts him for 6. 50 for Rohit
Pakistan gets second spinner -- leggie Shadab Khan
Not for nothing he is know as Hit Man
Most sixes by Indians in international cricket:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019
356* Rohit Sharma
355 MS Dhoni
264 Sachin Tendulkar
251 Yuvraj Singh
247 Sourav Ganguly
243 Virender Sehwag#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19
My my! What an escape for Rohit, who was all but run out there. Rohit was sent back from Rahul but throw by Fakhar was to the wrong end -- instead to keeper Sarfraz he threw the ball to Riaz. Poor fielding there by Pakistan.
Spin in the 9th over and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim it is
look here
Little seam movement off the surface. Not much in the air.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 16, 2019
Rohit looking good. Rahul, rightly, a little cautious. #IndvPak #CWC19
6 by Rohit off Ali, he is falling into correct gear here
Shot and wide from Ali and Rohit cut ferociously for 4
Take game tips from none other than Ranveer Singh
Look who gave a low down of the BIG CLASH between India & Pakistan LIVE from Old Trafford before the start of the game - @RanveerOfficial himself #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #CWC19
First runs came via an inside edge 4 by Rohit off Ali.
Amir started with a maiden over and it will be Hasan Ali opening that Riaz
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open for India and it should be Amir and Wahab Riaz for Pakistan with the new ball
6-0 that is.
Pakistan have NEVER beaten India at the World Cup before.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019
Could today be the day? #CWC19 | #INDvPAK
Sarfaraz Ahmed: We will bowl first. It is raining so conditions are good for bowling. We have quality spinners and we have backed them today. We are not thinking about 6-0.
Pakistan (XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
Virat Kohli: We would have bowled first to be honest. Wicket looks really nice though. We will be in good set if we bat well. That's the kind of attention this game brings but once you enter the field it is all about playing your game. We have been playing good cricket and we don't want to tinker much with the team combination. We have once forced change
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Toss: Pakistan win and they are bowling first.
More importantly, Old Trafford is dry and no signs of rain as of now. Keep it that way all along.
Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India vs Pakistan, Toss is a few minutes away.
