ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan: Live Score: Vijay Shankar traps Imam-ul-Haq for 7 as Pakistan chase 337

Live Blog
By

Manchester, June 16: A cricketing rivalry that transcends beyond the realms of 22-yards will be reignited when India Vs Pakistan takes place in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter that could have fascinating sub-plots with Rain Gods threatening an anti-climactic twist. The match will take place in Manchester's Old Trafford, on June 16.

The escalating cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring nations add to the intrigue with KL Rahul's technique being tested by Mohammed Amir and Wahab Riaz's skills finding more than a match in a colossus like Virat Kohli.

Even if they feel that it's just another game, perhaps all players in their hearts know that this is a special match even if at times the reason in purely non-cricketing. So who will be the winner? Follow MyKhel Live Score.

08:30 pm

This is how DLS Method would play its role in the match.

08:27 pm

WICKET!! Vijay Shankar bowls his first ball in the World Cup and he traps Imam-ul-Haq (7) right in front. The umpire had no problem raising his finger. Bhuvi's absence isn't felt for the time being. Pakistan - 13/1 after 4.5 overs.

08:23 pm

Oh No! Bad news for India as Bhuvneshwar seems to have pulled his hamstring and he's walking out of the field. Vijay Shankar will complete the over now.

08:19 pm

DLS Method will favour the team batting second, India would hope for a full game or early wickets.

08:12 pm

4 runs conceded by Bumrah from his first over. He was hit for a boundary in that over by Fakhar Zaman. Pakistan - 6/0 after 2 overs.

08:07 pm

Tidy first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pakistan score 2/0 after 1st over in the run chase of 337.

08:00 pm

Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are back into the middle to start their run chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the bowling for India.

07:59 pm

Indian fielders are present in the middle as the rain has stopped.

07:56 pm

Players from both the teams walk into the middle to start the second innings but light shower starts and covers are back on the pitch. Hopefully, these are the passing shower.

07:38 pm

Looks like Pakistan have a big task at hand.

07:31 pm

India make 336/5 at the end of innings. Pakistan will have a tough chase.

07:24 pm

Bizarre this

07:20 pm

Has Kohli erred in walking? There was no edge in the ultra slow motion on hawk eye.

07:19 pm

Pertinent

07:17 pm

Kohli out for 77 and India are 314/5. He snared Kohli with a well directed short ball, pull ending up in the hands of Sarfraz behind the wicket.

07:12 pm

Kohli begins with a four off Riaz

07:10 pm

Play resumes and India are 305/4 in 46.4 overs.

07:03 pm

Play to resume at 7.10 IST. No overs lost.

06:56 pm

Umpires are out for inspection

06:47 pm

Covers are coming off and the drizzle has died down. Hopefully we will have a 50-over game.

06:35 pm

A little more detailed look at targets for Pakistan if Indian innings ends at this point.

06:34 pm

A quick update on target for Pakistan

06:18 pm

OH god! Rain has come down at Old Trafford. India are 305/4 in 46.4 overs.

06:14 pm

King Kohli

06:11 pm

300 for India with 4 overs to go.

06:08 pm

Dhoni falls to a left-arm pacer again, this time to Amir for 1 and India are 298 for 4.

06:06 pm

Look at the post

06:05 pm

Kohli reached 11000 runs in 222 innings. Some 50 innings less than Tendulkar, second in the list.

06:04 pm

11000 ODI runs for Kohli and he is the fastest to the mark.

06:01 pm

Amir strikes, and India lose 3rd wicket for 285. Pandya tried the helicopter but could not clear Babar Azam at long on.

05:59 pm

50 for Kohli and he has batted beautifully here.

05:55 pm

The Indian way

05:53 pm

Meanwhile, a mishit by Hardik goes for a 6 off Hasan Ali.

05:53 pm

Pakistan have been quite fine in the end overs and can they do that here?

05:42 pm

248/2 in 40 overs. Final 10 overs are coming up. Who will win the end over battle?

05:39 pm

Hardik Pandya in at No 4.

05:37 pm

Rohit wanted to clear the fielder at short fine leg off Hasan. But all he could manage was a spooned-catch to Wahab. Out for 140. Brilliant innings.

05:24 pm

How happy the crowd is after Rohit 100

05:19 pm

Rohit edges one off Imad and it went for a four. But the Indian spinners will be happy to see that turn and bounce on the pitch.

05:17 pm

200 up for India in the 35th over. They will be aiming a big one from here.

05:09 pm

50 partnership between Rohit and Kohli

05:04 pm

24th ODI hundred for Rohit, with a single off Shadab Khan

04:59 pm

Mohammad Amir is back into attack. A good move by Sarfraz

04:47 pm

6 off Hasan and Rohit into the 90s.

04:44 pm

150 up for India in 25.4 overs.

04:38 pm

Rahul out for 57. He pushed at a slower delivery from Wahab Riaz, who came around the wicket. Babar Azam takes a dolly at covers. India are 136/1

04:35 pm

Amir has been warned twice by umpires about stepping on to the pitch in his follow through and now Riaz gets warned. One more can see them banned for this innings

04:30 pm

Massive 87 M six by KL Rahul off Hafeez. He made space and carved over long off. Just to celebrate that 50, methinks.

04:28 pm

Pak gave ball to another veteran Mohammad Hafeez and Rohit greeted him with a four down the ground.

04:23 pm

The vastly experienced Shoaib Malik is into attack now.

04:12 pm

100 up for India in 18 overs.

04:05 pm

Rohit scales new heights

03:56 pm

Rohit in his last five innings: 95(92) 56(89) 122(144)* 57(70) 50(34)*

03:55 pm

A 100 against SA, a 50 against Australia and now a 50 against Pakistan, Rohit is flowing so far in the tournament.

03:51 pm

Rohit Sharma hammers a full toss from Shadab for 6 and then cuts him for 6. 50 for Rohit

03:50 pm

Pakistan gets second spinner -- leggie Shadab Khan

03:45 pm

Not for nothing he is know as Hit Man

03:42 pm

My my! What an escape for Rohit, who was all but run out there. Rohit was sent back from Rahul but throw by Fakhar was to the wrong end -- instead to keeper Sarfraz he threw the ball to Riaz. Poor fielding there by Pakistan.

03:36 pm

Spin in the 9th over and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim it is

03:30 pm

look here

03:27 pm

6 by Rohit off Ali, he is falling into correct gear here

03:25 pm

Shot and wide from Ali and Rohit cut ferociously for 4

03:18 pm

Take game tips from none other than Ranveer Singh

03:07 pm

First runs came via an inside edge 4 by Rohit off Ali.

03:06 pm

Amir started with a maiden over and it will be Hasan Ali opening that Riaz

03:00 pm

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open for India and it should be Amir and Wahab Riaz for Pakistan with the new ball

02:58 pm

6-0 that is.

02:37 pm

Sarfaraz Ahmed: We will bowl first. It is raining so conditions are good for bowling. We have quality spinners and we have backed them today. We are not thinking about 6-0.

02:36 pm

Pakistan (XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

02:36 pm

Virat Kohli: We would have bowled first to be honest. Wicket looks really nice though. We will be in good set if we bat well. That's the kind of attention this game brings but once you enter the field it is all about playing your game. We have been playing good cricket and we don't want to tinker much with the team combination. We have once forced change

02:35 pm

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

02:34 pm

Toss: Pakistan win and they are bowling first.

02:31 pm

More importantly, Old Trafford is dry and no signs of rain as of now. Keep it that way all along.

02:29 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India vs Pakistan, Toss is a few minutes away.

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
