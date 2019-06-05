ICC World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa: Live Score: Team India off to a slow start in low-scoring run chase

Southampton,June 5: India will face South Africa in their ICC World Cup 2019 opener on Wednesday (June 5) at Southampton and the Virat Kohli-led side will start as favourites. The Proteas had a miserable beginning to the tournament losing their opening two matches England and Bangladesh. While India beat Bangladesh and lost to New Zealand in the warm-up games but that does not really count for in the tournament proper.
While South Africa have all sort issues to address with Lungi Ngidi's injury being the latest in the long list, India's only concern, or at least at this stage, is who will walk out at No 4. But a fluent 100 by KL Rahul against Bangladesh might have just settled that debate for now. Here's MyKhel Live Score Update of the India vs South Africa ODI.
Big Wicket! Virat Kohli edges Andile Phehlukwayo and Quinton de Kock takes a brilliant catch behind the stumps. Phehlukwayo breaks the partnership as he dismisses the big man Virat Kohli for 18. India - 54/2 in 15.3 overs.
50 comes up for India in the 15th over with a single from Kohli's bat. India - 51/1 after 15 overs.
India 44/1 after 14 overs. It has been a slow run chase for them. Kohli and Rohit are not allowed to feel at ease by Protea bowlers.
South Africa go upstairs to review the LBW appeal against Rohit Sharma off Andile Phehlukwayo. Ball tracking suggests Umpire's Call. Rohit survives.
After 10 overs, India are 34 for 1. Rohit and Virat are present into the middle while Shikhar is back into the pavilion. It has been a cautious start for the Indians and it is primarily because of Rabada's brilliance in his first spell.
SIX, Four! Rohit Sharma gets 10 runs on two deliveries off Rabada.
Attacking fielding in place by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris are bowling disciplined lines. Two slips and a gully in place for Indian batsmen. India - 14/1 after 6 overs.
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (8) gets a faint edge off Kagiso Rabada and De Kock pouches it comfortably. India - 13/1 after 5.1 overs. Brilliant start from the speedster.
Just 2 runs conceded by Morris from that over. India reach 13/0 after 5 overs as they chase 228.
Lucky Start!
Can't get luckier than this! Three times now the ball has ballooned off the bat where there is no fielder. Tense moments in the game!
Four! First boundary for India and it came from Shikhar Dhawan's bat as the left-hander hit it towards the mid-wicket boundary.
DROPPED! Rohit Sharma gloved the bouncer from Rabada and the ball sails toward slip cordon but Faf Du Plessis fails to hold on to the catch. Rabada could have got the wickets of both the Indian openers in his first over. Excellent Stuff. India - 4/0 after 2 overs.
Kagiso Rabada starts with the second new ball for South Africa and he starts troubling Shikhar Dhawan instantly.
Both Shikhar and Rohit have got off the mark with singles.
Imran Tahir - the leg spinner - opens the bowling for South Africa.
South Africa fielders are in the huddle as they aim to defend their total of 227 against India.
India begin their run chase of 228 against SA in their opening encounter. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk into the middle to start India's run chase.
End of innings and SA made 227/9 -- not a strong total on the paper. But if SA get their bowling right then we may just have a good match.
In ODIs in England since 2015, only one sub-250 target has been successfully defended - 187 by Sri Lanka against Afghanistan in Cardiff yesterday.
Out! Morris went for a big shot but could not clear Kohli at long off.
Bumrah ends spell -- 10-1-35-2 -- last over coming up and will be bowled by Bhuvi.
50 alliance for the 8th wicket between Morris and Rabada
42 off 39 balls between Morris and Rabada - the most fluent partnership of SA innings has come for the 8th wicket.
200 up for SA in the 46th over.
Chahal ends his spell 10-0-51-4. While Morris is playing a little gem.
Chahal and South Africa, the thorny connection.
4 - India's Yuzvendra Chahal has now recorded four 4+ wicket hauls in ODIs, three of those coming against South Africa.
Tremendous hit by Morris off Chahal for 6. Slightly shot and he pounced on it in a jiffy.
6 by Morris off Chahal, a rank short ball while attempting a slider.
Kuldeep ends his spell -- 10 overs for 46/1 - a reasonable spell and supported Chahal well in the middle overs
Chahal had Andile Phehlukwayo stumped by Dhoni for 34. Out for 34. Another 30 in SA innings and the batsman failed to carry on. SA are `158/7.
6 -- first of the match. Andile Phehlukwayo hammered Kuldeep over mid wicket. SA go past 150 too.
Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo will have bat as long as possible and take SA close to 200
Miller gone! Chahal strikes in the first over in his latest spell. Drove uppishly to Chahal and he takes a simple return catch. Out for 31.
15 overs to go and Chahal is back in attack.
Brace up! Another match is on the way. Bangladesh will face NZ and both the teams had won their first matches. It will start 6 PM IST
📍 The Oval
All smiles before they get their game faces on!
Andile Phehlukwayo and David Miller are forming a little alliance here -- 34 runs for the 6th wicket. But SA need a big one from them.
Kohli looking for the kill here. Gets Bumrah back.
Time for some off spin -- Kedar Jadhav.
The two spinners 'KulCha' have been highly effective -- taking wickets and restricting run flow. Dream combo.
Brilliant record by Kuldeep against a veteran batsman.
JP Duminy has a mixed record against the two left-arm wrist-spinners he's faced in ODI cricket:
v Sandakan - 41 balls, 51 runs, 0 dismissals
v Kuldeep - 41 balls, 15 runs, 3 dismissals#CWC19 #SAvInd
Fine by Kuldeep. Wrong'un and hit JP Duminy on the pads and that was out unless the bowler made a no-ball. SA went for a review and all was fine from India's point. Duminy out for 3.
Kuldeep was not really creating any issues for SA batsmen but Chahal proved a different fish.
Bowled beautifully to Faf. Skidded on to him, beat the forward defence and disturbed the stumps. Faf out for 38. SA are 83/4
Pre-meditation there by Van der Dussen and went for a reverse sweep. Lost his timber. The alliance was coming on really well.
Meanwhile, Faf and Van Dussen bring up 50 for the third wicket off 70 balls
Play resumes after the first drinks break.
SA reach 50. Fad and Van Dussen are looking fine here despite a few uncomfortable moments.
The two paced nature of wicket to the fore. Pandya pinged Faf on the fingers with a delivery that climbed on to him sharply.
Meanwhile, first sign of spin and it is Kuldeep Yadav.
Sehwag does not miss too many, doesn't he?
23 days ago some mercy and amazing gesture for DeKock, but today no mercy . Jasprit Bumrah, what a spell
Bumrah, what a spell #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/I1nvvkHC8u
A quick masterclass by Kevin Pietersen, how to bat against Bumrah
Quick memo to all right handed batters - get onto off stump against Bumrah & look to hit him from, straight back at the stumps to square leg. Eliminate the off side completely!
Eliminate the off side completely!
Hardik Pandya into attack. Can he continue the good effort put in by Jazzy B and Bhuvi
SA get thru first 10 over block -- 34/2. India are clear winners of that little passage.
When Bumrah, Bhuvi, Kuldeep and Chahal played together India have won 90 per cent of the ODIs. How awesome is that!
Another excellent piece of bowling by Bumrah. Kohli takes a sharp catch at slip to get rid of QDK. SA are 24/2. In a bit of trouble here.
Bumrah and Bhuvi had done really well with the new ball. Their length has been perfect keeping the SA batsmen on toes
Boom Boom Bumrah!
Hashim Amla's nemeses in ODIs against India.. 3 by Mohit Sharma, Mohd Shami and Jasprit Bumrah
3 by Mohit Sharma, Mohd Shami and Jasprit Bumrah#CWC19#CWC2019 #INDvSA #SAvIND
Excellent bowling by Bumrah, right in the corridor Amla forced to play that and was done in by pace too. Very good catch by Rohit at first slip. Out for 6 and SA are 11/1
India straightway looking for short pitched balls against Amla. The Jofra Archer shortball is fresh.
Its time. Bhuvi handling new ball while De Kock and Amla are opening for SA
Awesome record
India have won 9/10 matches when chasing with Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Kuldeep & Chahal all in the team. South Africa have been driven to bat first despite India's chasing preference because of their injury problems which has forced them to pick two spinners.
Virat Kohli: The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here. For us its about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way. Bhuvi, Bumrah, Kuldeep and Chahal are all playing. When these guys and Hardik are playing along with Jadhav, we are always a strong bowling attack. I'm very excited, after so much cricket in the last two years. Couldn't be more grateful and happy.
India (XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
Faf du Plessis, SA captain: We are having a bat. Mostly because of the makeup of the side against two spinners, that's the best option. Amla is back for this game. Morris is still playing, and we're bringing in an extra spinner. We didn't have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win 6 games to get to the semis, we have seven games left.
South Africa (XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa win toss and they are batting first
Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India's opening game in ICC World Cup 2019 against a struggling South Africa. Toss is 15 minutes away.
