ICC World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa: Live Score: SA win toss, elect to bat

Live Blog
By

India look for a bright beginning to their campaign in the ICC World Cup 2019
India look for a bright beginning to their campaign in the ICC World Cup 2019

Southampton,June 5: India will face South Africa in their ICC World Cup 2019 opener on Wednesday (June 5) at Southampton and the Virat Kohli-led side will start as favourites. The Proteas had a miserable beginning to the tournament losing their opening two matches England and Bangladesh. While India beat Bangladesh and lost to New Zealand in the warm-up games but that does not really count for in the tournament proper.

While South Africa have all sort issues to address with Lungi Ngidi's injury being the latest in the long list, India's only concern, or at least at this stage, is who will walk out at No 4. But a fluent 100 by KL Rahul against Bangladesh might have just settled that debate for now. Here's MyKhel Live Score of the India vs South Africa ODI.

03:00 pm

Its time. Bhuvi handling new ball while De Kock and Amla are opening for SA

02:43 pm

Awesome record

02:39 pm

Virat Kohli: The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here. For us its about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way. Bhuvi, Bumrah, Kuldeep and Chahal are all playing. When these guys and Hardik are playing along with Jadhav, we are always a strong bowling attack. I'm very excited, after so much cricket in the last two years. Couldn't be more grateful and happy.

02:38 pm

India (XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

02:37 pm

Faf du Plessis, SA captain: We are having a bat. Mostly because of the makeup of the side against two spinners, that's the best option. Amla is back for this game. Morris is still playing, and we're bringing in an extra spinner. We didn't have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win 6 games to get to the semis, we have seven games left.

02:36 pm

South Africa (XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

02:36 pm

02:35 pm

South Africa win toss and they are batting first

02:16 pm

Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India's opening game in ICC World Cup 2019 against a struggling South Africa. Toss is 15 minutes away.

Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 14:13 [IST]
