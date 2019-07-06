ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka, Live Score: Mathews, Thirimanne revive SL with 50 stand

Leeds, July 6: Team India are going to face neighbours Sri Lanka in their final league game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 here on Saturday (July 6) and would be hoping to plug all the gaping holes before the semi-final encounter.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been relegated from the tournament but would be looking to end the tournament on a positive note by defeating title favourites. This is going to be legendary pacer Lasith Malinga's final ODI game and the Lankan lions would be aiming to make it special for the slinger.
Malinga's protigy Jasprit Bumrah, who credits the Sri Lankan speed sensation for his success in the game, would look to give a tough competition to Dimuth Karunaratne-led side at Headingley.
The last time these sides faced off in England, during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Sri Lanka defied odds to chase down India's 321/6 with seven wickets to spare.
Here Mykhel brings to you the live updates from the match:
Wicket! Lahiru Thirimanne (53) mistimes Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja takes a simple catch at point. Finally, the century (124) partnership has been broken. SL - 179/5 in 37.5 overs.
Dropped! Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops dangerous Angelo Mathews (62) in the deep. Ravindra Jadeja had almost broken the partnership for his team but Bhuvneshwar has had an ordinary outing in the field so far.
50! Lahiru Thirimanne has also notched up a composed half-century. This is just the kind of knock team would have hoped for from the senior pro.
100-run partnership between Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews. These two have revived Sri Lanka after the top-order collapsed cheaply. SL - 159/4 after 35 overs.
Fifty! Angelo Mathews notches up a composed half-century off 76 deliveries. This is his second fifty in this WC and both of them came at Leeds. Sri Lanka - 144/4 in 33 overs
After 30 overs, Sri Lanka reach 127/4. Thirimanne (31*) and Mathews (41*) have revived Sri Lankan innings.
Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne have added 50 runs between them for the fifth wicket. Sri Lanka would be hoping these two stretches this partnership further to take them to a big total.
100 comes up for Sri Lanka in the 24th over. Angelo Mathews - 25* & Lahiru Thirimanne - 21* are looking to forge a partnership for the fifth wicket. They have added 47 runs between them.
Team India's superfan Charulata is in Leeds to support Men In Blue.
Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lKqbVllLjc— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019
Four! Angelo Mathews gets his first boundary of the innings as he hits Kuldeep towards cover. This boundary came after 72 deliveries. SL - 83/4 in 20 overs.
Sri Lanka reach 62/4 after 15 overs. Jasprit Bumrah's exploits in the first powerplay has ensured a top-order collapse for the Lankans. They are looking to revive from this stage.
Wicket! Avishka Fernando (20) edges the short-pitched bouncer from Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni takes a simple catch behind the stumps. MSD has been involved in all four dismissals. First wicket for Hardik in his second over. SL - 55/4 in 11.4 overs.
MS Dhoni has had a hand in all 🇱🇰 dismissals until now!— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 6, 2019
3⃣ catches and 1⃣ stumping 🙌#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #CWC19 #TeamIndia #SLvIND
Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja has been replaces Bumrah and makes an immediate impact. Kusal Mendis (3) has been stumped by MS Dhoni. Sri Lanka lose their third wicket quickly. SL - 53/3 in 10.4 overs.
50 comes up for Sri Lanka in the 9th over. They might have lost a couple of wickets but they have scored at a decent pace. SL - 50/2 after 9 overs.
Wicket! Jasprit Bumrah strikes again. He's on fire. Kusal Perera (18) gets an inside edge and Dhoni takes another catch behind the stumps. SL - 40/2 in 7.1 overs.
7 runs came from Bhuvneshwar's fourth over. He's conceded 35 so far. Not an ideal start for the swing bowler. SL - 40/1 after 7 overs.
Not Out! Avishka Fernando (0) uses DRS to perfection and survives. The umpire had to overturn the LBW decision given off Bumrah as the ball was missing the wickets.
Review! Bumrah celebrates a second wicket but Fernando sends it upstairs and ball-tracking says it's missing— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) July 6, 2019
📺 Watch #SLvIND LIVE on @kayosports | https://t.co/1jYSfbXwEY
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/h95igYUR9e #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/KnJNxIhdSx
Sri Lanka reach 28/1 after 5 overs. Kusal Perera is looking in sublime touch and looks to make India pay for the breather he was given early on.
Dropped! Kusal Perera gets a reprieve at 9 as Kuldeep Yadav puts down a sitter at mid-on. Apparently, Kuldeep and Hardik Pandya had miscommunication and Bhuvneshwar fails to get his first wicket in the game.
India could have had a second wicket in two overs! Neither fielder calls it and Perera gets a lifehttps://t.co/h95igYDfKE #CWC19 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/vo16YJtRx8— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) July 6, 2019
Wicket! Jasprit Bumrah strikes early. Dimuth Karunaratne (10) edges and MS Dhoni takes a simple catch behind the stumps. The Sri Lankan captain departs cheaply. SL - 17/1 after 3.4 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah starts with the second new ball and he starts with a maiden over. SL - 5/0 after 2 overs.
Four! Kusal Perera opens his account with a boundary on the first ball he faced. First boundary for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera are in the middle for batting. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India with the new ball.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - It's a good feeling (to be back), didn't feel the niggle in the last match, that's a good start after injury. The first thing is to win and go into the semi finals with a winning momentum. As an individual, it's important to do well and go into the semis with confidence. The intensity is always there in any match of the World Cup, all the teams in this tournament are very good, any one can surprise us at any time, we need to be always at our best. Pace off the ball was important in the last match, since it was a used wicket. It's a good option on used wickets, else, we need different variations. We get inputs from the bowlers who bowl with the old ball since we bowl a lot with the new ball. It's important to bowl a few balls and then get to know about the conditions. He's (Malinga) a great of the game, if you look at his record, his variations, his committment to the game, I haven't played a lot against him, but whenever I did, I used to learn from him, especially his yorkers.
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
One change for Sri Lanka, Thisara Perera replaces Vandersay.
A couple of changes for India today. Ravindra Jadeja replaces Mohammed Shami. Kuldeep Yadav is back in the side in place of Yuzvendra Chahal.
Toss: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne wins toss and elects to bat first against India.
This how teams' practice session went by.
#LionsRoar or #TeamIndia— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2019
Both teams will look to give their best in today's #CWC19 game. Sanjay Manjrekar takes us through their net sessions. pic.twitter.com/3bvm997cYg
Weather update: Conditions at Headingley are overcast and there is a slight possibility of a short spell of rain. But that won't spoil the entire game.
ICC's tribute to MS Dhoni.
🔹 A name that changed the face of Indian cricket— ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2019
🔹 A name inspiring millions across the globe
🔹 A name with an undeniable legacy
MS Dhoni – not just a name! #CWC19 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cDbBk5ZHkN
Last WC game at Headingley.
It's time for Headingley to host its final #CWC19 fixture today.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2019
Headingley Stadium is a worldwide first for having views of two international grounds with rugby on one side and cricket on the other!
🏉🏏 pic.twitter.com/F02WuU8biA
Malinga's farewell game.
"There has never been a bowler like him, and there never will be."— ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2019
A legend of the game, Lasith Malinga has written a special story for himself in cricketing history. Here's what prominent names in the sport have to say about his legacy 👇#LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/cGMinD23yo
Mayank Agarwal talks about making it to the WC squad.
WATCH: @mayankcricket on what it feels to be a part of the Indian World Cup squad and his first day with #TeamIndia in ODI colours #CWC19 😎😎 - by @RajalArora— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019
Watch Mayank say it all here ▶️▶️ https://t.co/IdJKsJbS3K pic.twitter.com/eBSUt7eCMY
This is how the 22-yard strip looks for today's game.
Win the toss and ?#TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Vb7UMt6gIe— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019
Kohli Vs Karunaratne!
Time to buckle up - #TeamIndia face Sri Lanka today at Headingley #CWC19 #SLvIND 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/VbAzvGPNqE— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here