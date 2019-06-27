ICC World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies: Live Score: Kuldeep-Hardik remove Ambris-Pooran quickly; Windies 4 down

Manchester, June 27: India will face West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Thursday (June 27). India will look for another win and a step closer to the semis while the West Indies will be eager to score a victory and retain their outside chance of progressing to the last four stage.
India are still smarting from their tough outing against Afghanistan in their last match when they struggled against their spin battery. India would want to come out of it with a force effort against the West Indies culminating in a facile win. India's middle-order may be a bit concern after not firing as expectedly against Afghanistan but one modest outing cannot be held against them.
Wicket! Yuzvendra Chahal too joins the party as he gets his first wicket in the match. Windies captain Jason Holder (6) gives a simple catch to Kedar Jadhav at covers. WI - 98/5 in 23.5 overs.
Wicket! Nicholas Pooran (28) joins his batting partner Sunil Ambris back into the pavilion as looks to clear Kuldeep over long-off, fails to clear it & Shami takes a simple catch in the deep. It was bowled at a speed of 72 kmph and it did the trick. This is first wicket for Kuldeep in this match. WI - 80/4 in 20.2 overs.
Kedar Jadhav has been introduced into the attack as two left-handed batsmen are present into the middle.
Not Out! Shimron Hetmyer (0) given LBW off Kuldeep Yadav. He goes upstairs immediately and the ultra-edge showed the ball hit the bat first. DRS comes to the rescue. WI - 75/3 in 19 overs.
Four & Wicket!! Sunil Ambris (31) hits Pandya for a boundary on the previous delivery but gets trapped in front on the next delivery. Hardik breaks the fifty-plus partnership. WI - 71/3 in 18 overs.
Four! Nicholas Pooran pulls and gets a boundary on the first ball bowled by Hardik Pandya. This is the first sign of positive intent from the batsman.
West Indies are 50/2 after 15 overs. Pooran - 14 & Ambris - 19 have added 34 runs between them. WI are looking to revive themselves slowly. Indian bowlers have kept them silent so far.
Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack in the 11th over.
After 10 overs, West Indies reach 29/2. Sunil Ambris - 10* & Nicholas Pooran - 4* are present into the middle and looking to revive their team.
This is how Shami set up Hope!
Shami set up Hope beautifully in his last over. He bowled three dots in a similar area, short of a good length, before firing in a fuller delivery that deviated 2.2° off the pitch and snuck through Hope's defences. #CWC19 #WIvInd pic.twitter.com/58A7Jj4ne9— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 27, 2019
Harsha Bhogle praises Shami's spell.
Just like you go into ecstacy over a great cover drive so must you over the ball that got Hope out. This spell by Shami is of the highest class— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 27, 2019
Excellent stuff from Shami!!
Brilliant opening spell by Shami: shortish delivery which got big on Gayle and got him to miscue, Hope castled by a snorting yorker, two of West Indies’s best batsmen gone with very few on the board. In this form, Shami will be hard to omit from the playing XI!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 27, 2019
BOWLED!! Shami on 🔥🔥 as he ends Shai Hope's (5) inning with a beauty. In-swinging delivery and there was a gap between bat-pad and the ball breached it to hit the woodwork. WI - 16/2 in 6.5 overs.
Great stuff from @MdShami11 🔥🔥🔥🇮🇳— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 27, 2019
After 5 overs, West Indies are 10/1. Sunil Ambris (4) and Shai Hope (0) are present into the middle.
Big Wicket! Chris Gayle (6) is surprised by the short-pitched bouncer from Shami and gives a simple catch to Jadhav at mid-on. Shami strikes early. WI - 10/1 in 4.5 overs.
West Indies - 9/0 after 4 overs. Gayle and Ambris are batting cautiously at the moment as both the strike pacers have maintained a tight line and length.
Shami has begun well with the new ball.
@MdShami11 finding good rhythm straightaway. it is all about confidence and of course, if a hattrick doesn't provide a fillip for a bowler, what else will? #CWC19 #INDvWI— wv raman (@wvraman) June 27, 2019
LBW appeal from Bumrah against Gayle, the umpire isn't interested. Kohli asks the bowler for his opinion and nobody is certain. And he doesn't go for the review. WI - 5/0 after 2 overs.
Four! Chris Gayle opens his account with a boundary as he gets an inside edge off Shami. West Indies - 4/0 after 1st over. Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling the second over.
2nd innings! Chris Gayle and Sunil Ambris are into the middle to begin Windies' run chase.
India end up with 268/7 and Dhoni finishes it with a six. He made 56 off 61 balls. Crucial knock along with Hardik Pandya who made a belligerent 46
Number perspective to Dhoni's struggle
In ODIs in 2019, MS Dhoni's strike rate in the first 15 balls of his innings is just 35.18. Only two players in world cricket have scored more slowly than him in that stage of their innings. #CWC19 #WIvInd pic.twitter.com/66iHXO92z1— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 27, 2019
India are still to find momentum and run rate is still under 5. Oshane Thomas and Fabian Allen were a bit expensive. But other three were thrifty. India need some muscle here.
Kemar Roach finishes a fine spell. 10-0-36-3. This is the first time he bowled out in this world cup and this was his 3rd match. He got Rohit, Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar
Dhoni survives a stumping and that's a massive reprieve too. He was miles out of the crease. But Hope made a mess of the chance created by Fabian Allen
Between overs 21 and 30 India scored 51 runs but lost three wickets.
After 30 overs, India are 148/4. Kohli and Dhoni are at crease.
Dhoni is the new man. He had coped a lot of flak for slow batting against Afghanistan. Can he change it here?
Two wickets in succession for Windies. And Roach took both of them. Vijay Shankar went for 14 and Kedar Jadhav got out for 7, both snicked to keeper Shai Hope.
Wicket No 3: Vijay Shankar snicked Kemar Roach to Shai Hope and he is out for 14. India are 126/3
That's 20000 international runs for Kohli. He took 417 innings, beating Tendulkar and Lara as both consumed 453 innings. Run machine.
100 up for India in 21.3 overs.
Wicket No 2: Holder castles Rahul for 48 and India are 98/2
97 for 1 after 20 overs.
Holder is bowling a very tight line here. 4-2-7-0. Incredible effort as of now
50 partnership between Rahul and Kohli -- a solid one rather than flashy
Drinks time. India are 72/1 after 16 overs.
WI introduce spin through left-armer Fabien Allen
50 up for India in 10.3 overs. Kohli smashed Oshane Thomas for a four over covers
Skipper Virat Kohli is the new man
Out. Rohit was initially not given out by umpire Richard Illingworth but TV umpire Michael Gough reversed it -- an inside edge to Shai Hope off Kemar Roach.
First four of the innings -- a sq cut by Rohit off Cottrell
KL Rahul will take the first strike with Rohit the non-striker. Sheldon Cotterel will open for WI
Jason Holder: We wanted to bat too well. Hopefully we get early wickets. We have got two changes. Sunil Ambris comes in for Lewis and Fabian Allen comes in for Nurse. Evin's struggling for the last couple of days. We are getting closer. Today's another opportunity.
Virat Kohli: We are gonna bat first. Looks like a hard surface. It's a used pitch expect it will slow down. I think closing out situations and capitalising will be the key. Same team.
West Indies (XI): Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
India (XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
India win toss and they are batting first. And they have retained the team that played against Afghanistan.
Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India vs West Indies and the toss is some 20 minutes away. Experts like Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman opine that bat first would be a good idea.
