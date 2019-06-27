ICC World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies: Live Score: India eye win over Windies

Manchester, June 27: India will face West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Thursday (June 27). India will look for another win and a step closer to the semis while the West Indies will be eager to score a victory and retain their outside chance of progressing to the last four stage.

India are still smarting from their tough outing against Afghanistan in their last match when they struggled against their spin battery. India would want to come out of it with a force effort against the West Indies culminating in a facile win. India's middle-order may be a bit concern after not firing as expectedly against Afghanistan but one modest outing cannot be held against them.

So, who could be the winner at Manchester? Follow, MyKhel live update of the Indai vs West Indies match.

Auto Refresh Feeds Welcome to MyKhel coverage of India vs West Indies and the toss is some 20 minutes away. Experts like Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman opine that bat first would be a good idea.