India add Four Spinners as net bowlers ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The hosts India will lock horns for a four-match Test series, followed by an ODI assignment. And the preparations are already in full fledge.

And according to sources close to BCCI, the Indian selectors have added four net bowlers for the preparation ahead of the First Test in Nagpur, and all of them are spinners. Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar all have been added to the Indian setup as net bowlers.

The selectors deemed that no extra pace bowlers were needed for the preparation and are expected to add a few local bowlers as well.

Saurabh Kumar (29), who is a left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh, was recently in the Indian Test squad against Bangladesh. Rahul Chahar (23) is a leg-spinner from Rajasthan while R Sai Kishore (26) is another left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu who also plays in the IPL for Gujarat Titans. The trio has already joined the squad.

Washington Sundar, who is a regular of the Indian limited-overs team, is set to join the squad in Nagpur soon. The 23-year-old is regarded as a top player who will play a pivotal part in India's preparation for the Test series.

The Indian squad itself has four spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Both Kuldeep and Axar have been important for India in both Test and limited-overs format, as Jadeja makes a comeback to the Indian side after his long injury lay-off.

The Indian team is already in Nagpur and having their training sessions at the old VCA Ground. Shreyas Iyer has been already ruled out of the first Test and the batter will only join the squad in Delhi.

Both teams currently occupy the top two spots in the ICC Test Championship table and there is a lot at stake for both the teams. India can also claim the no. 1 spot in Tests if they win the series with a margin greater than two.