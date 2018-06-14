India vs Afghanistan 2018 Live Score: Dangerous Dhawan removed by Ahmadzai for 107

Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian in Test history as the left-handed batsman slammed a ton off just 87 deliveries. Dhawan (104* off 91) smashed 19 boundaries and 3 sixes and targetted Afghan spinners in particular.

Murali Vijay, from the other end, showed his patience and remained unbeaten at 41. The right-handed batsman struggled initially but soon find his touch and played the second fiddle to his opening partner.

Earlier, India skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the latter's debut Test match here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Young Afghan pacers Yamin Ahmadzai and Wafadar started with the new ball and got a lot of purchase from the track which has a fair amount of grass and probed both the openers with their line and length. However, the seasoned campaigners i.e. Dhawan and Vijay soon showed their class and started adding runs on the board.

Left-handed Dhawan started from where he left in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. The southpaw started dealing in boundaries and notched up his sixth Test half-century off just 47 deliveries. Dhawan accelerated his innings after completing fifty and targetted Afghan spinners Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran and Mohammad Nabi - whom skipper Stanikzai claimed better than Indian spinners.

Dhawan welcomes Rashid into Test cricket in style:

The southpaw welcomed his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Rashid - who is ranked No. 1 ODIs and T20Is - in his trademark style by hammering 13 runs from the legspinner's maiden Test over. Rashid, who is known for his economical spells, conceded over 7 runs per over in his first spell.

Mystery spinner Mujeeb Zadran also leaked at 8 runs per over from his first spell and Nabi also leaked more than 5 runs per over.

Dhawan creates history:

Dhawan became first Indian batsman and sixth overall to score a century before Lunch on the first day of a Test match. The southpaw completed his ton with back-to-back boundaries off Rashid. It was the third occasion when Dhawan notched up his ton in a session and he's only behind Sir Don Bradman, who has done it six times.

Earlier, Virender Sehwag (99* against West Indies) was the highest scorer for India in the first session of the opening day.

The historic Test match between India and debutant Afghanistan is going to give the cricketing world a 12th Test-playing nation. In the absence of their regular skipper Virat Kohli, the hosts are being led by stand-in captain Rahane.

Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first Indian and sixth overall to score a century before Lunch on first day of a Test.



Others:

Trumper, 1902

Macartney, 1926

Bradman, 1930

Majid Khan, 1976

Warner, 2017#IndvAfg — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 14, 2018

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy has a decent amount of grass covering in the right areas so the pacers will definitely get some assistance in the early hours of the game and the batsmen, on the other hand, will be tested. Overcast conditions and seam movements will trouble the Indian batsmen early on but it seems the strip has been laid to give Indians a feel of English conditions.

Indian Sports Minister @Ra_THORe along with BCCI CEO @RJohri at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the historic Test match against @ACBofficials.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/NOcABgS3w7 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2018

Rahane after winning the toss said, "We're going to bat first. Looks like a good wicket to bat on. There's some grass but in India it's important to bat first. Important to start well after the IPL/T20 season."

All set for #TheHistoricFirst as @ACBofficials will become the 12th Test playing nation in the world when they take on #TeamIndia in Bengaluru.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/QUGhzUBg5K — BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2018

When asked about Afghanistan making their Test debut and his team's preparations he said, "Historic moment for both nations. The boys are very confident, especially the last Test we played in Jo'burg against South Africa. Our preparation has been fantastic, and it's been about tuning our mind rather than our skills. Coming from T20, it's all about changing your attitude and mindset. The guys are really looking forward to it.

A historic moment as Afghanistan's team receives their Test caps! #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/Vs2xL7iOxe — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2018

Always an honour to captain India. We are not taking them lightly at all. All opponents are the same, and we wish to be ruthless here. The guys left out are Kuldeep, Saini, Nair, and Shardul."

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Stanikzai, on the other hand, expressed his happiness to be leading his team to their historic first Test.

"Proud that we are playing the first Test. All the guys have some first-class experience, but out first Test, obviously. First one hour, it will be a good wicket for bowling. If we get wickets, it'll be good for us" He remembers his playing XI! Graciously ends the list with his own name."

Playing XIs:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai(c), Afsar Zazai(w), Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.