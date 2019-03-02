India Vs Australia 1st ODI: Shami, Kuldeep shine as India restrict Australia to 236/7 - See pics

Hyderabad, March 2: Indian bowlers did a commendable job as they restricted Australia to 236 for 7 in the first one-day international here on Saturday (March 2).

Batting first, Australia were always kept under pressure by the Indian bowlers as pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah started the proceedings tightly with the new ball.

Mohammed Shami (2/44), Kuldeep Yadav (2/46) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/60) got two wickets each for the hosts.

Usman Khawaja scored a 50 off 76 balls at the top while in-form Glenn Maxwell hit 40 off 51 deliveries for the visitors but they could only muster 236/7 in the stipulated 50 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah gave India a superb start as he dismissed Australia captain Aaron Finch for a duck in the very first over of his spell.

The 62-run partnership between Alex Carey (36*) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (28) for the seventh wicket ensured the visitors reached 236/7.

Here are the images from the 1st ODI:

Bumrah draws first blood for India Jasprit Bumrah gave India a superb start as he dismissed Australia captain Aaron Finch for a duck in the very first over of his spell. Khawaja-Stoinis steady the ship Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis steadied the Aussie ship and added 87-runs between them to steer the visitors from troubled waters. Jadhav - the partnership breaker Stoinis was dismissed for 37 by the man with golden arm Jadhav as he broke a crucial partnership once again. Kohli took a simple catch at short mid-on. Kuldeep ends Khawaja's knock Usman Khawaja completed his sixth ODI fifty but Kuldeep Yadav ended the southpaw's knock soon after. Khawaja swept the chinaman but an alert Vijay Shankar took a sharp catch in the deep to give the hosts their third breakthrough. Shami's dual strike Mohammed Shami got the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Turner and prevented the Australian batsmen from scoring freely in the death overs. Vijay Shankar's brilliant catch Vijay Shankar took a brilliant running catch in the deep and ended Khawaja's innings at 50.