India Vs Australia 1st ODI: Shami, Kuldeep shine as India restrict Australia to 236/7 - See pics

Bumrah draws first blood for India
Jasprit Bumrah gave India a superb start as he dismissed Australia captain Aaron Finch for a duck in the very first over of his spell.
Khawaja-Stoinis steady the ship
Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis steadied the Aussie ship and added 87-runs between them to steer the visitors from troubled waters.
Jadhav - the partnership breaker
Stoinis was dismissed for 37 by the man with golden arm Jadhav as he broke a crucial partnership once again. Kohli took a simple catch at short mid-on.
Kuldeep ends Khawaja's knock
Usman Khawaja completed his sixth ODI fifty but Kuldeep Yadav ended the southpaw's knock soon after. Khawaja swept the chinaman but an alert Vijay Shankar took a sharp catch in the deep to give the hosts their third breakthrough.
Shami's dual strike
Mohammed Shami got the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Turner and prevented the Australian batsmen from scoring freely in the death overs.
Vijay Shankar's brilliant catch
Vijay Shankar took a brilliant running catch in the deep and ended Khawaja's innings at 50.